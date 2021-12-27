8 Drink Events In Singapore To Celebrate The Arrival Of 2022

What better way to toast the arrival of the new year than a couple of drinks with friends. If you’re on the lookout for a party to attend, then book a seat at one of these drink events in Singapore to celebrate the start of 2022.

A number of places are doing free flow drinks, such as signature cocktails from Smoke & Mirrors, as well as champagne from Mr. Stork and Zefferano. Beverage packages are also available from the likes of Kinki and Ce La Vi.

For reliable cocktails and burgers, Spago is serving their drink creations alongside the popular USDA prime beef sliders and other snacks, and Manhattan is pouring bubbly with a four-course dinner. Finally, Vue brings champagne, decadent ingredients and a view together in a six-course meal.

Need more ideas on what to do on the last day of 2021, these eight drink events happening in Singapore should provide the perfect setting to toast the arrival of 2022.

Image credit: Ce La Vi Singapore

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

Here are 8 drink events on New Year’s Eve 2022