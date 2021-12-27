8 Drink Events In Singapore To Celebrate The Arrival Of 2022

What better way to toast the arrival of the new year than a couple of drinks with friends. If you’re on the lookout for a party to attend, then book a seat at one of these drink events in Singapore to celebrate the start of 2022.
A number of places are doing free flow drinks, such as signature cocktails from Smoke & Mirrors, as well as champagne from Mr. Stork and Zefferano. Beverage packages are also available from the likes of Kinki and Ce La Vi.
For reliable cocktails and burgers, Spago is serving their drink creations alongside the popular USDA prime beef sliders and other snacks, and Manhattan is pouring bubbly with a four-course dinner. Finally, Vue brings champagne, decadent ingredients and a view together in a six-course meal.
Need more ideas on what to do on the last day of 2021, these eight drink events happening in Singapore should provide the perfect setting to toast the arrival of 2022.
Image credit: Ce La Vi Singapore
This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.
Here are 8 drink events on New Year’s Eve 2022
Countdown to 2022 with non -top drinks and unparalleled views of the city skyline at Smoke & Mirrors.
The rooftop bar at the National Gallery is offering a free flow of cocktails for two hours including Cranberry Negroni, Toasty Monkey Mulled Wine a Monkey 47 Gin & Tonic. Wines and beer are also available.
If champagne is your poison, they have a two-for-one deal on Perrier Jouët Brut Champagne (S$178++ per bottle).
Free flow drinks
8pm to 10pm
S$198++ per person
Email [email protected] to book.
On New Year’s Eve, Kinki’s rooftop bar is offering a package for five people that covers both drinks and food.
Priced at S$588++ per package, it includes two bottles of Moët & Chandon Brut, a choice of spirit by the bottle (Roku Gin, Belvedere Vodka or Nikka Whisky), and a flight of seven cocktail tasters (100ml each). There will also be snacks such as sesame marinated deep-fried Kinki Wings, Ebi Fries and Cassava Nachos.
6pm to 10.30pm
Zefferano’s Terrace Lounge lets you soak in Singapore’s cityscape and champagne on New Year’s Eve with a two-hour free flow of bubbly, other premium wines and cocktails. The endless drinks come with a selection of five snacks and bar bites specially curated for the evening.
S$168++ per person, valid for any two hours between 5.30pm to 10.30pm
Start the party early at Manhattan, which is debuting two hours of free flow champagne cocktails from 4pm to 6pm on New Year’s Eve.
At night, they serve a four-course dinner including a seafood platter, corn chowder, steak and gingerbread with a glass of Bollinger Special Cuvee Champagne. The bar’s Best of 2021 cocktails are also available separately.
New Year’s Set Menu
$128++ per person
7pm to 10.15pm
Early Celebrations for New Year’s Eve
$108++ per person
4pm to 6pm
Shine and shimmer your way into 2022 at Ce La Vi’s Glitter Disco party on New Year’s Eve. Held at their Sky Lounge, guests are encouraged to dress “the brighter, the shiner, the better” for this ’70s-themed party.
For drinks, there is a selection of dance-themed bottle packages and tipples such as Discoholic (S$690++) featuring one Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, 10 Hoegaarden bottles and a magnum bottle of Grey Goose.
Disco Luxe (S$490++) is an alternative, with two bottles of Zonin Special Cuvee, one Zonin Rosé, five Hoegaarden bottles with a range of spirits and mixers to choose from.
6.30pm till late (last alcohol order at 9.45pm)
Vue is doing New Year’s Eve with fancy champagne, an extravagant meal and a view of Singapore’s icons.
Dubbed the Cristal Champagne Package (S$1,588++ per couple), the bundle offers two diners a bottle of Champagne Louis Roederer, Cristal 2012, a six-course dinner of sea urchin, caviar, oysters, lobster and wagyu steak, and two complimentary champagne flutes to take home.
A more affordable six-course prix fixe menu with a glass of Cristal at S$588++ is also available.
5.30pm to 10pm
Mr. Stork, the hotel rooftop bar at Andaz Singapore, is pouring endless drinks on New Year’s Eve. For S$228++ per person, revellers get to enjoy free flow champagne, beers and cocktails made with Roku Gin, Black Tears Rum, Naked Grouse or Grey Goose. Snacks such as truffle fries, lobster tartlet and steak sandwich will be provided.
7pm to 10.30pm
Count down to the new year at Spago with their signature cocktails, fine wines and gourmet bites. They will be serving popular snacks such as the USDA prime beef sliders paired with cocktails like the Adios Nonino (bourbon, amaro, burnt orange peel). Other offerings include wine flights, beers and bottle service.
First seating
6pm to 8pm
Minimum spend of S$100++ per person
Second seating
8.30pm to 10.30pm
Minimum spend of S$150++ per person