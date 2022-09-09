The world’s best gin is now sporting a brand new look.

No.3 London Dry Gin – recently voted the World’s Best Gin for a fourth time, now comes in a distinctive new bottle design. A new creative campaign has also been launched simultaneously to further enhance its credentials as the beacon of quality in the increasingly cluttered and confusing world of gin.

After all, gin is the staple of any great drinks trolley, which explains its worldwide loyal following. But the question remains – how do you know you’re choosing the best for you and your friends? Well, this is where No.3 London Dry Gin comes in handy.

Award Winning Gin

Created by Berry Bros. & Rudd, No.3 Gin has garnered over 30 awards for excellence since 2010. It is the only gin in the world to have been awarded World’s Best Gin four times at the International Spirits Challenge, and the first gin to have ever won the prestigious Supreme Champion Spirit award at the International Spirits Challenge 2019.

In short, the critics say it’s really good. And now, with a stylish new bottle design it also looks stunning making it a perfect addition to any bar shelf. Diving deeper into the new look, the hexagonal bottle design reflects each of the six botanicals in the No.3 recipe.

The crisp turquoise colour signifies the refreshing flavours of juniper, citrus and spice delivered with perfect precision for the ultimate Dry Martini or a delicious Gin & Tonic. As seen on the bottle, the name and iconic key remain front and centre.

This serves as a proud reflection of Berry Bros. & Rudd, the brand creator’s home at No.3 St James’s Street for over 320 years, and personal promise from No.3 that the gin is of exquisite quality. Its brand new outlook adds a new chapter to No.3, further reinforcing it as a beacon of both style and taste in the world of gin.

No.3 Gin is available to buy from 1855 The Bottle Shop and iShop Changi from Mid-September 2022 onwards

(Images: Berry Bros. & Rudd)