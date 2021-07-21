Bringing the worlds of streetwear and street art together, Patrón Tequila has revealed a new streetwear collection, launching just in time for National Tequila Day. To help bring this collection to life, the world’s number one ultra-premium tequila brand collaborated with famed designer John Geiger.

The Patrón x John Geiger streetwear collection will be released on July 24 in celebration of National Tequila Day. It draws inspiration from the design of the limited-edition 2021 Patrón Mexican Heritage Tin developed by celebrated Mexican street artist, SENKOE.

This unique collaboration not only tells the story of the intersection between streetwear and street art. It also serves to highlight the meticulous passion and mastery that goes into creating a piece of art, a fashion collection, and handcrafted tequila.

When Street Art Meets Streetwear

For the past five years, Patrón has released a limited-edition Mexican Heritage Tin that visually shares the history, traditions, and culture of Mexico through spirited designs created by local Mexican artists.

With this year’s theme highlighting Mexican street art, they collaborated with fashion designer, John Geiger, to showcase the parallels between SENKOE’s street art and streetwear. The Patrón x John Geiger collection celebrates the rich history of Mexican culture with John Geiger pulling influence from SENKOE’s street art-inspired design on the limited-edition heritage tin.

For the collection, John Geiger captures the essence and tradition of tequila production in a long sleeve shirt featuring an image of a jimador farmer harvesting the Blue Weber agave. The collection also includes collectible socks, all incorporating John’s signature bright-coloured accents.

Preserving Mexican Heritage

The limited-edition Patrón Mexican Heritage Tin, includes a 750mL bottle of Patrón Silver and features a vibrant design created by SENKOE that tells a story of fundamental Mexican culture. It features an illustration of the tree of life intertwined with imagery of the creation of the universe.

The tree’s trunk doubles as the magüey’s flower with a totem near the top formed of the bee and hummingbirds, essential creatures in magüey fertilization. Magüey, a local Mexican flower, is a member of the agave family and is a cousin to the Blue Weber agave, from which tequila is derived. The flowers on each side of the tree of life reference indigenous craft, the true artisans of Mexico and the keepers of ancient tradition.

SENKOE has also taken great care in incorporating important elements of Mexican culture and distinctive Patrón iconography (bees, pina, agave) into the artwork. This helps amplify the richness of the brand’s Mexican heritage whilst keeping Mexican tradition alive.

The Patrón x John Geiger streetwear collection will be available for purchase online starting 24 July. The limited-edition Patrón Mexican Heritage Tin will be made available in select international markets while supplies last.

