Tanqueray, one of the world’s most prominent Gin brands, and the Raffles Courtyard have come together to create a unique gin event for cocktail lovers. From 15 March to 15 May 2023, gin aficionados can experience an array of six curated cocktails creatively concocted by Raffles Courtyard and Tanqueray.

As part of the collaborative menu, the unique range of handcrafted cocktails spotlights four award-winning expressions from Tanqueray, including the ultra-premium small-batch gin, Tanqueray Nº TEN, which highlights the use of fresh whole citrus fruits.

Additionally, gin aficionados may choose to indulge in a selection of Tanqueray expressions by the bottle, accompanied with premium tonics and mixers. These iterations range from Tanqueray London Dry Gin, Tanqueray Nº TEN Gin, Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Gin, and Tanqueray Rangpur Lime Gin.

Rest assured when the hunger pangs strikes, guests can also indulge in a tantalising selection of Southeast Asian bites. Perfectly curated and bundled with the classic Tanqueray Gin and Tonic, guests can savour servings of succulent Spicy Tiger Prawns or Singapore Chilli Crab Cakes, Vegetable Spring Rolls and Spicy Tiger Prawns.

Gin O’ Clock

Still, it’s the cocktails that are undoubtedly the main focus and both Raffles Courtyard and Tanqueray have crafted several delicious concoctions that will surely not disappoint. On the menu are delectable creations such as Raspberry Fizz, featuring zesty, fruity notes of Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Gin elevated with elderflower syrup, fresh raspberry, orange juice, lime juice and soda for a tart and bubbly finish.

There’s also a summery twist on the classic Bloody Mary, Mary’s Breakfast showcases the classic Tanqueray Gin with a tangy blend of Pimms No.1, Green Chartreuse, lemon juice, tonic water and a dash of Tabasco. The award-winning Tanqueray Nº TEN is highlighted in Vinod Wallbanger, concocted with an amalgamation of Galliano Vanilla liqueur, Aperol, and lemon juice to exude a soft mouthfeel with lingering notes of citrus and vanilla.

There also three classic cocktails concocted by Tanqueray ready to entice. Unwind in the lush and tranquil surroundings of Raffles Courtyard with a glass of Rangpur Negroni, presented with the exotic Tanqueray Rangpur Lime Gin, it is perfectly blended with Campari and Mancino Rosso.

Relish in T-10 Martini, simply crafted with Tanqueray No.10 Gin and Dolin Dry Vermouth for a smooth, clean finish. Cap off the night with glass of Tanqueray Sevilla Spritz, made with Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Gin, sparkling wine and soda water.

Raffles Courtyard’s collaboration with Tanqueray is available daily from 3:00pm to 9.00pm from 15 March to 15 May 2023.

(Images: Raffles Courtyard)