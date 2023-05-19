Beer lovers will want to make a beeline for Kallang, Singapore this June for an unprecedented experience. From 20-25 June, the Kallang Outdoor Arena will transform into a temporary home for Beerfest Asia 2023. The 13th edition of the event boasts its largest exhibitor line-up yet, with over 600 varieties of craft brews for visitors to experience.

Considered Asia’s largest beer festival, Beerfest Asia 2023 is certainly promises a fun time for beer enthusiasts. There will reportedly be over 100 booths set up allowing visitors to savour some unique brews throughout the duration of the event.

Highlights include top-rated Australian craft breweries Range, Mountain Culture, One Drop and Deeds, Vault City from Scotland, Sudden Death from Germany, Overtone, Tartarus and North Brewing from the United Kingdom, Jing A from Beijing and Young Master Ale from Hong Kong.

Award-winning local brewers RedDot BrewHouse, Brewlander, Sunbird Brewing Company and Lion Brewery Co are among the headlining brands of Singapore-made craft beers at Beerfest Asia 2023. Beerfest Asia also welcomes the local breweries joining the festival for the first time such as Rye and Pint, Ollie Hard Seltzer and Alive Brewing. The much-anticipated BJCP-certified Asia Beer Awards will also be returning to the festival, celebrating the best tasting brews across 13 categories.

In addition to fresh brews, the festival will also offer a special curation of gourmet food over four days. Festival-goers can also be royally entertained with a line-up of over 30 musical acts across four days. Headlining performers for Beerfest Asia 2023 include tribute bands, Killer Queen Experience from Australia and The Unfortunate Sons and Peep Show from Singapore.

Early bird tickets for Beerfest Asia 2023 are now on sale starting from S$28.00.

(Images: Beerfest Asia)