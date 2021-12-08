Robert Mondavi Winery Debuts Generative Art NFTs

Napa Valley’s legendary Robert Mondavi Winery is launching its own generative art non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

This marks a historic transformation for the legendary Napa Valley winery as it takes a bold step in revolutionizing the world of wine collecting and authentication. The limited-edition offering is orchestrated in partnership with French luxury porcelain house Bernardaud.

In a nod to the year the winery was established, the Robert Mondavi Winery x Bernardaud collection is titled “MCMLXVI”. It features a limited series of exquisitely designed Limoges porcelain 1.5L bottles.

Each bottle will be offered exclusively through generative art non-fungible tokens (NFTs), each a unique and collectible piece of art, available for purchase starting 15 December 2021 at Robert Mondavi’s official website. The bottles will be on display exclusively in Bernardaud showrooms across Asia in Spring 2022.

Tradition Meets Innovation

The MCMLXVI collection unveils the first wine bottles that Bernardaud has produced in its 150-year history, each one taking 50 craftsmen two weeks to create. Sourced from the lauded 2019 vintage and made to age thirty years and beyond, each Cabernet Sauvignon-based blend reflects the vision of a member of the esteemed Robert Mondavi Winery Technical Council.

“The MCMLXVI wines honour the terroir of To Kalon Vineyard and reflect our dedication to producing world-class wines,” says Robert Mondavi Winery Chief Winemaker, Geneviève Janssens. “This collaboration is an embodiment of the innovative spirit of our founder, Robert Mondavi, and a testament to the legacy we are continuing to build.”

The NFTs were developed in strategic partnership with VaynerNFT, a pioneering entity under the umbrella of the VaynerX holding company founded by serial entrepreneur and chairman Gary Vaynerchuk.

Inspired by the porcelain bottles and wine blends and driven by an autonomous system in tandem with the artist’s creative code, generative artist Clay Heaton will produce 1,966 original works of digital art created at the moment of purchase. These tokens act as a “key” to unlock redemption of the wine bottles, exclusive winery experiences and insider access to future offerings.

In a foreshadowing of the future of collectorship—where blockchain technology sets the standard for provenance—Robert Mondavi Winery will offer each collector a digital transaction record for their corresponding NFT purchase tied to the wine bottle they receive, acting as proof of authenticity that will forever live on the blockchain. The immutable ownership created through this process places the winery on the cutting edge of the wine authentication revolution.

(Images: Tim Hogan/Robert Mondavi Winery)