Last year, the Rosewood Phnom Penh embarked on a unique program that brought the world’s best mixologists from the World’s 50 Best Bars to the Cambodian capital. As part of the Rosewood Bar Series in collaboration with The World’s 50 Best Bars, the program saw an array of award-winning visiting mixologists take part in guest shifts at the hotel’s Sora Sky Bar.

For many, the Rosewood Bar Series afforded an opportunity to experience some of the best cocktails in the world prepared by revered and talented mixologists. The program saw industry heavyweights from all corners of the globe, including Giacomo Giannotti, the owner and master mixologist Paradiso (The World’s Best Bar 2022), Australia’s Hayden Lambert of Above Board; Greek veteran Nikos Bakoulis of The Clumsies Benjamin Cavagna of Milanese lounge 1930; and industry legend Benjamin Padrón of Licorería Limantour set-up shop at the ultra-luxury hotel for short stints.

The Rosewood Bar Series Continues In 2023

This year, Rosewood Phnom Penh is continuing its program, which will see internationally acclaimed mixologists from the World’s 50 Best Bars helm Sora Sky Bar for a few nights. Each month in 2023, new talent will visit Phnom Penh’s highest bar to present a special menu featuring five of their signatures.

“Our mixology-in-residency program provides world-class drinks professionals an opportunity to explore Cambodia’s capital, culture and countryside while experimenting with local ingredients and methods to use on the menu,” explains Managing Director Daniel Simon.

According to Bob Louison, Director of Bars, Rosewood Phnom Penh the program has brought awareness to the ultra-luxury hotel, whilst elevating the bar industry and scene in the industry. “Rosewood Phnom Penh is the only property in the city orchestrating such a program. Just like the World’s 50 Best Bars, it serves to bring recognition to the talents of the bar industry whilst putting forth a great experience for our guests.”

Securing the talents for the guest shifts has not been an easy task for Louison and his team. After all, with the exposure garnered by being on the World’s 50 Best Bars list, the mixologists are understandably busy. “It takes a lot of planning and time to secure these guest shifts because of their schedule and commitments.” However Rosewood Phnom Penh has indeed outdone itself with an impressive list of mixologists who will form part of the 2023 program.

World’s Best Mixologists At Sora Sky Bar

For 2023, the guest shift list includes bar manager Rusty Cerven of Singapore’s Manhattan Bar (No. 33) who got the ball rolling from 27-28 January. Cerven was on hand to serve the bar’s signature barrel-aged cocktails that deliver equal parts Old World glamor and New York swagger. In February, Rosewood Phnom Penh will welcome Andrew Yap, who helms the Ernest Hemingway-inspired speakeasy Papa Doble in Singapore (No. 61). From February 9-11. Yap will impress discerning tipplers in Phnom Penh with his penchant for experimental flavours.

Bar legend Yangdup Lama, of New Delhi’s ever-popular watering hole Sidecar (No. 26) takes the helm from 17-19 March, serving up his range of artisanal cocktails. Just a few days later, famed Italian bartender Patrick Pistolesi, the visionary behind Rome’s Japanese-inspired futuristic nightclub Drink Kong (No. 16), joins the hotel to share his keen instinct for multisensory creations from March 23-25.

Between May 25 and 27, one of Japan’s most influential bartenders, Hiroyasu Kayama, will raise the bar even higher. As the experiential mixologist behind Tokyo’s eight-seater Bar Benfiddich (No. 48), guests can expect a night of spontaneity, impeccable attention to detail, and drinks that bring new meaning to the phrase “one-of-a-kind”.

“We’re delighted that so many of the world’s top-ranked bars will be represented at Rosewood Phnom Penh in 2023,” adds Simon. “We are looking forward to announcing more exciting events in the Rosewood Bar Series as they are confirmed later in the year.” But beyond that the World’s 50 Best Bars collaboration will also set to enhance the talents at the ultra-luxury hotel for the greater good as well.

Knowledge & Cultural Exchange

The Rosewood Bar Series is not just an exemplary F&B program for guests but it also serves to enhance the knowledge for the staff at the hotel. According to Sora Sky Bar manager, Udom Chhoun, the program has helped exposed the staff to the visiting mixologists ideas, creativity and techniques. “Most importantly, we also share knowledge of our respective cultures and local spirits,” he adds.

Chhoun elaborates that since the program started in May 2022, the program has become well received and a highly-anticipated event by guests. Working side-by-side with these talented mixologists has also helped enhance the skillset of the talents at Sora Sky Bar.

“Ultimately, where we want to get to is to see our guys going over for guest shifts and residencies in Rosewood properties and bars across the world,” enthused Louison. In addition to the Rosewood Bar Series returning in 2023, the Sora Sky Bar is also set to unveil a new menu in March. Guided by Louison, Chhoun and their team, the new offerings will consist of cocktails made with local ingredients and spirits that will push boundaries and exceed expectations for guests.

For more information on the World’s 50 Best Bars program at Rosewood Phnom Penh, visit the official website here.

(Images: Rosewood Phnom Penh)