This November, you don’t have to fly all the way to Barcelona, Spain to experience delectable cocktails from the world’s best bar. That’s because Paradiso is coming to our neck of the woods thanks to the Rosewood Phnom Penh.

From 25-26 November 2022, the luxury hotel launches another leg of its Rosewood Bar Series, featuring the number one ranked bar on the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list. For guests and cocktail afficionados, this presents an unprecedented opportunity to experience creative cocktails at Sora Bar, the highest sky bar in the Cambodian capital.

World’s Best Cocktails With Phnom Penh’s Best Views

Rosewood Phnom Penh’s Rosewood Bar Series featuring Paradiso provides a perfect setting for guests to indulge in a few of the renowned bar’s signature tipples. As they unwind high above the city, they will be able to savour creative cocktails created by Giacomo Giannotti, the Owner and Master Mixologist of Paradiso.

Also on the menu are specially curated cocktail menu inspired by Cambodia’s rich cultural identity by Sora’s talented bar team. Discerning alcohol aficionados are invited to savour the handcrafted cocktails, available exclusively at Sora Sky Bar in Rosewood Phnom Penh for two days only this November.

Since opening its doors in 2018, Rosewood Phnom Penh has established itself as Cambodia’s most sought-after dining and drinking destination. Framed with the best sunrise and sunset views against the fabled Mekong River, Sora Sky Bar, the hotel’s flagship rooftop bar, is located on the 37th floor of the ultra-luxury hotel in the heart of the Cambodian capital.

The Place To Savour World Famous Cocktails

Since its inception in May 2022, the Rosewood Bar Series has firmly established itself as one of the best events for cocktail afficionados. Thus far, the Rosewood Phnom Penh’s Sora Sky Bar has hosted the who’s who on The World’s 50 Best Bars list.

The monthly residency has provided guests the unique opportunity to connect with international mixologists and experience their unique creations first-hand. To date, the rooftop bar has welcomed numerous mixologists from The World’s 50 Best Bars, including The Clumsies’ Nikos Bakoulis, who brought delicious creations from Athens to Phnom Penh, as well as Benjamin Fabio Cavagna of Milan’s 1930, for cutting-edge libations with an authentic Prohibition vibe.

Barcelona’s Paradiso is a stellar addition to this year’s Rosewood Bar Series. Founded by Giacomo Giannotti, an expert mixologist originally from Tuscany, Paradiso is a speakeasy-style cocktail bar famed for its captivating blend of tradition and modernity in an elegant and vibrant atmosphere.

(Images: Rosewood Phnom Penh)