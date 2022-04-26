Royal Salute’s 30 Year Old Key To The Kingdom Celebrates The Ceremony Of The Keys

Royal Salute has always celebrated momentous occasions.

It’s latest expression, the 30 Year Old Key to the Kingdom, exemplifies that. A master of exceptionally aged Scotch whisky, Royal Salute has unveiled a rich and delicately smoky new addition, which once more is inspired by its unique connection to British royalty.

Since its inception, Royal Salute has always celebrated momentous occasions, having been originally crafted to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. Skilfully crafted as a modern expression of remarkable, high-aged Scotch whisky, the Royal Salute 30 Year Old Key to the Kingdom captures the celebratory spirit and grandeur of the Ceremony of the Keys.

Hosted annually at Scotland’s Holyrood Palace, the event is where the keys to the City of Edinburgh are presented to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. In creating this new expression, Royal Salute Master Blender Sandy Hyslop has crafted a blend that boasts every quality hallmark synonymous with the luxury Scotch.

Crafting A Key To The Kingdom

The new expression blends together a hand-selection of the finest whiskies, each aged for a minimum of 30 years, meticulously sourced from across Scotland, the enchanting home of Royal Salute. Key to the Kingdom gives whisky aficionados a new opportunity to discover the expert mastery it takes to create an exceptionally aged whisky.

The result is a luxuriously sweet and fruity blend with notes of ripe, juicy pears, blood orange and thick set honey that form a medley of majestic flavours, and a long finish with enduring smoky notes. “The new blend pays tribute to one of the longest-standing ceremonies still practiced by the British Monarchy and captures the celebratory energy and classic refinement of the Ceremony of the Keys,” explains Sandy Hyslop.

“Each whisky that was selected to create this new expression is of the utmost quality, and from the start of production through to bottling, it was a thorough process that required constant care and attention. The result is a distinguished blend and a great addition to the fantastic collection of Royal Salute high-aged Scotch whiskies.”

The new expression is presented in a hand-crafted, granite-effect flagon with a stopper inspired by the hilt of ancient Scottish swords. True to Royal Salute’s artistry, an intricate illustration adorns the presentation box, incorporating designs inspired by the Ceremony of the Keys such as ceremonial horns, royal roses, noble swords and regal crests.

Updating The Classics

Alongside the release of this all-new Scotch, Royal Salute is also giving a refreshed look to two of its existing high-aged expressions. Both the 32 Year Old The Precious Jewel, an exquisite blend of whiskies sourced from all five regions of Scotland, and the 38 Year Old The Stone of Destiny, a refined tribute to the proud Scottish spirit and powerful history of the land now sport brand new looks.

Whilst the exceptional blends of both whiskies remain unaltered, the artistically designed outer boxes, inspired by the brand’s royal roots and proud Scottish heritage, heighten the collectability of these extraordinary, high-aged expressions within Royal Salute’s esteemed portfolio.

The Royal Salute 30 Year Old Key to the Kingdom will be available at select luxury retailers from April 2022 at an RRP US$399. The new look Royal Salute 38 Year Old The Stone of Destiny and 32 Year Old The Precious Jewel will be available from February and April 2022 respectively.

(Images: Royal Salute)