Through its Cask Programme, Royal Salute is offering collectors a chance to own a slice of the new kingdom, with the chance to purchase casks from its vaults at the Strathisla Distillery in Scotland

Now, there are storied whiskies out there in the market. And then there’s Royal Salute. While it doesn’t boast the same history as the centuries-old whiskies out there, it has a more noteworthy story: the Royal Salute was launched on 2 June 1953 in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her Coronation.

For those who have seen the pop-ups in the airport and sampled their liquids, you will know Royal Salute’s appeal: exquisite whiskies presented in luxuriously designed bottles. These pop-ups have converted aficionados into collectors, and at the back of this, Royal Salute is doing more than just conversion.

It now seeks to enrich and deepen its engagement with collectors by extending the Cask Programme to Singapore. Royal Salute first announced the Cask Programme at The Royal Salute Experience, in which they also unveiled some excellent rare bottles in the Royal Salute 62 Gun Salute, reserved only for royal occasions, the Royal Salute Wedding Edition, as well as the Royal Salute 51 Year Old from the Time Series.

The Cask Programme truly fires the imagination. It gives whisky lovers and investors access to the rare, exceptional casks from Royal Salute’s vaults, each one marked with a special number. These include oak casks expertly crafted by Royal Salute’s veteran Master Blender, Sandy Hyslop. If they want to, they can purchase the entire cask.

With only 21 casks available at once, every whisky is meticulously blended, matured for a minimum of 21 years and then selected for the Cask Programme, making each a rarity. Each cask is the only one of its kind in the world and will no longer be available once sold.

The Cask Programme doesn’t just give collectors access to the rarest casks; it also allows unprecedented personalisation. They can then customise the packaging of the bottles and the boxes they come in. Guests on the programme can select colours, bottle embellishments (such as engraving) and even patterns and motifs used in the packaging.

In almost every way, it’ll give collectors access to one-of-a-kind whiskies, whether in its maturation or in the aesthetics of the bottle. Each guest on the Cask Programme can also have exclusive samples of unique cask strength whiskies from the vault.

As each cask is unique, the estimated number of bottles per cask and individual pricing information are available upon request.

(Images: Royal Salute)