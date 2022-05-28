Yo Ho, Ho!…and a bottle of rum. Rum lovers take note because it’s a day of all things sugarcane when Singapore’s largest rum festival, Rum Bellion takes place in town next month.

The event returns after a two-year hiatus to Heart of Darkness on 5 June 2022, and will bring together top bars from Singapore and overseas, a wide variety of rum styles, and an exclusive launch. Fringe events will also take place on the days before the festival. Here’s what to expect.

Awash in rum cocktails

Rum Bellion will feature local bars Sugarhall, Low Tide and Sago House, as well as Lime House Caribbean, Origin and The Bar at 15 Stamford. They will be joined by Dirty Dick – the Parisian tiki bar’s first visit to Singapore – as well as Jungle Bird from Kuala Lumpur, Manilla’s Buccaneers Rum & Kitchen, A/A Bar from Jakarta, and Bangkok venues House of Sathorn and Teens of Thailand.

Cocktails will showcase regional rums like Phraya, Samai and Chalong Bay, as well as Caribbean examples by Doorly’s, Equiano, Renegade and Foursquare. Heart of Darkness will also be brewing special edition beers inspired by classic rum cocktails.

Rums to try

Over 60 different expressions of rum from 30 brands are available during the rum festival in Singapore. Southeast Asia is represented by styles from Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia and The Philippines, which you can compare against traditional rum-producing regions including Jamaica, Martinique, and Barbados.

Rum Bellion will also see the launch of the 22-year-old limited-edition Plantation Single Cask 2021 Jamaica 1998. The rum was distilled in 1998 at Jamaica’s Long Pond Distillery, aged for 20 years in bourbon casks, and finished in a mixture of Ferrand and Bardstown Fusion Series bourbon casks. Only 126 bottles are available for the Asia Pacific market.

Guest shift galore

In the lead up to the festival, bartenders from overseas will be behind the stick at local venues. Dirty Dick will take over The Kongsee on 3 June, while A/A Bar, Buccaneers, Jungle Bird, House of Sathorn and Teens of Thailand will be at Origin, Sugarhall, The Kongsee, Lime House and Low Tide respectively on 4 June.

Ticket to the festival cost S$12 per drink docket and are available at Heart of Darkness on that day.

Rum Bellion 2022 takes place on 5 June 2022 from 1pm till late.

Heart of Darkness is located at 1 Keong Saik Rd., Singapore 089109

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore