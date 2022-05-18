Bruichladdich’s Latest Micro Provenance Whisky Is A Singapore-Exclusive

Bruichladdich is once again made Lion City the focus of its latest release — a Singapore-exclusive single cask whisky.

Launched late last month, the Bruichladdich Micro Provenance Cask 0315 is the second time the Islay distillery has released a limited edition whisky only available to consumers here.

The bottling is part of the brand’s Micro Provenance collection, which showcases the 80,000 casks spanning over 200 types it has in its warehouses. Each year, Head Distiller Adam Hannett selects a handful of barrels for release to highlight the idiosyncrasies of each cask within the 141-year-old distillery.

“At Bruichladdich, my role is to guide and shape these whiskies to express their provenance and terroir, rather than try to wrestle the variation into a narrow yet consistent band of flavour,” he said. “Experimenting with age, storage location, cask type and other variables translates into the highly unique characteristics in our casks – full of character, flair and attitude.”

For this year, 20 different casks were offered to 10 countries. Singapore was allocated one. What the republic got was a second-fill syrah barrel originally from France’s Rhône wine region. It was filled with unpeated single malt distilled in 2011, then bottled in November 2021 at a cask strength of 65.2 percent ABV.

Distinguishing from its previous launch, the bottle’s label is printed with the country’s national symbol, the red Merlion head. Only 282 bottles are available here.

The whisky might have collector status, but it helps that it drinks beautifully too. The nose immediately reveals bright red fruits and cereal, backed by an undercurrent of toast. The palate is almost cognac-like, with more red fruits, blackberry, white pepper and liquorice summed up by a rich finish.

The Bruichladdich Micro Provenance Cask 0315 follows the previous Micro Provenance Cask 1898, which was released to Singapore and Malaysia last year. Similarly, the unpeated, 10-year-old single malt was matured in ex-Syrah barrels and bottled at cask strength.

Bruichladdich Micro Provenance Cask 0315 is available only at One Cellar at S$268. Get it. for S$255 when you use the promo code BRUMPSG before 18 May 2022.

The whisky is also available at bars including The Cooperage, Malts, The Single Cask, Shanghai Vault, CU, The Writing Club and The Joint.

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore