Singapore Cocktail Festival returns from 5 to 21 May 2023 with its popular festival village, for the first time since the pandemic.

The two-week-long festival will showcase the country’s top cocktail bars, as well as appearances by celebrated regional bars, drinks created especially for the festival, boozy brunches, bar crawls, a food street, and more.

What to expect at Singapore Cocktail Festival 2023

Festival Village: 5-7 May

The festival village will return in 2023 with a new home at Bayfront Events Space. The bigger location will be headlined by some of the region’s best bars, including Taipei’s Indulge Experimental Bistro, Sydney’s Maybe Sammy, Penicillin from Hong Kong, Sidecar from New Delhi, Manilla’s ReCraft, and The Bar at The House on Sathorn in Bangkok. Joining them are top Singapore bars and pop-ups by alcohol brands. Together, close to 100 different cocktails will be available, all priced at S$15 each.

The festival village will also bring back the Artisanal Spirits showcase, which offers people a chance to try a variety of craft spirits. Over 30 brands are expected, including Tanglin Gin and House of Cane, which recently launched their Asian-Caribbean Rum in Singapore. Keeping the stomachs lined are restaurant pop-ups at Food Street, such as Employees Only, Esquina, Feather Blade, Mezcla, Rappu, and Stay Gold Flamingo.

Early bird passes are priced from S$40 onwards and can be purchased now till 31 March. One to three-day passes will be sold from 3 March 2023, and range between S$45 to S$70.

City Takeover: 5-21 May

Happening simultaneously and after the festival village wraps up is the city takeover. The initiative features 45 local bars that have created cocktails, especially for the festival. Certain bars will also have guest shifts, including Analogue, Manhattan, Origin Bar, Republic Bar, Stay Gold Flamingo, and The Elephant Room.

Other experiences during the city takeover include boozy brunches, workshops, and thematic bar crawls. More details will be announced closer to the date.

The SGCF signature cocktails are priced at S$18++ each, with the purchase of a city takeover wristband at $10. The wristband will go on sale from 1 April.

“Singapore Cocktail Festival was born out of a vision to put our city on the world cocktail map,” said cofounder Wai Mayleng. “It operates with the industry at its heart. In the last two years, our focus has very much been on helping the industry get through the challenges of the pandemic. Now that things are fully open, we are excited to bring consumers back into the fold, and celebrate the world of cocktails once again.”

Singapore Cocktail Festival 2023 edition marks the 9th year of the event. The 2020 edition was held entirely online due to Covid restrictions, while the 2021 event only brought back the city takeover. The event did not take place last year.

Singapore Cocktail Festival 2023 details:

5-21 May 2023

Get tickets here

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore