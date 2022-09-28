The Garden City is fast becoming a top notch watering hole. That’s because Singapore bars edged the 2022 World’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 list with the most number of entries. In fact, it also claims the top spot on the prestigious list.

Announced today, the city had eight bars on the extended list, including two debuts.

Sago House was the highest ranked at No.51, followed by 28 HongKong Street at No.55. Both bars improved on their 2021 ranking. Following just behind was MO Bar at No.57, new entry Analogue at No.65, Atlas at No.67, and No Sleep Club at No.69. Nutmeg & Clove rejoined the list at No.74, and Republic rounded out the country’s presence with a debut at No.90.

Around the region, Bangkok was represented by Vesper (No.79) and The Bamboo Bar (No.95), which were joined by Quinary from Hong Kong (No.56), Tokyo’s The SG Club (No.63), Indulge Experimental Bistro from Taipei (No.82), and Tesouro of Goa (No.99).

Among the 32 cities on this year’s list, there were 15 new entries, including five cities featured for the first time. They were Schofield’s Bar in Manchester (No.59), which was opened by former Tippling Club bartender Joe Schofield, Antique American Bar (No.91) in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava, Tag in Poland’s Krakow (No.97), La Sala de Laura in Bogota (No.70), and Zapote Bar in Mexico’s Playa del Carmen (No. 98).

The 2022 World’s 50 Best Bars list will be announced on 4 October during a ceremony in Barcelona, the first time the event is taking place outside of London.

See below for the full 2022 World’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 list.

51. Sago House (Singapore)

52. Barro Negro (Athens)

53. Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen (Cape Town)

54. La Factoría (Old San Juan)

55. 28 Hongkong Street (Singapore)

56. Quinary (Hong Kong)

57. MO Bar (Singapore)

58. Mimi Kakushi (Dubai)

59. Schofield’s Bar (Manchester)

60. Caretaker’s Cottage (Melbourne)

61. Presidente (Buenos Aires)

62. Tan Tan (Sao Paulo)

63. The SG Club (Tokyo)

64. Brujas (Mexico City)

65. Analogue (Singapore)

66. El Barón (Cartagena)

67. Atlas (Singapore)

68. Hero Bar (Nairobi)

69. No Sleep Club (Singapore)

70. La Sala de Laura (Bogota)

71. Tjoget (Stockholm)

72. Three Sheets (London)

73. Camparino in Galleria (Milan)

74. Nutmeg & Clove (Singapore)

75. Side Hustle (London)

76. Candelaria (Paris)

77. The Court (Rome)

78. Röda Huset (Stockholm)

79. Vesper (Bangkok)

80. Dead End Paradise (Beirut)

81. Lost & Found (Nicosia)

82. Indulge Experimental Bistro (Taipei)

83. Bar Goto (New York)

84. Le Syndicat (Paris)

85. Danico (Paris)

86. Freni e Frizioni (Rome)

87. Re (Sydney)

88. Art of Duplicity (Cape Town)

89. Donavan Bar (London)

90. Republic (Singapore)

91. Antique American Bar (Bratislava)

92. The House of Machines (Cape Town)

93. Mace (New York)

94. Sweet Liberty (Miami)

95. The Bamboo Bar (Bangkok)

96. The Dead Rabbit (New York)

97. Tag (Krakow)

98. Zapote Bar (Playa del Carmen)

99. Tesouro (Goa)

100. Sin + Tax (Johannesburg)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore