Sip Like The Stars With These Liquor Brands Owned By Famous Celebrities

On 4 December 2021, rapper-songwriter Cardi B debuted Whipshots at an event in Miami’s The Goodtime Hotel.

Whipshots, a brand she launched in partnership with consumer products giant Starco Brands, offers premium blends comprising whipped cream and vodka. It comes in three flavours — vanilla, caramel and mocha — which can be used to make cocktails and sweets even more delicious by adding a dollop.

When the partnership was announced in September this year, Cardi B told Forbes: “Whipshots matches my style — over the top, sexy, unique. Together we’re completely innovating whipped cream and giving it an extra pop. Whipshots is Cardi in a can.”

With everyone — from actors and singers to models and celebrities — enthusiastically hopping on the entrepreneurial bandwagon and investing millions in the liquor business, we bring you some of the biggest celebrities from across the world who are owners or co-owners of some of the fanciest liquor brands in the world.

12 celebrities who own or co-own liquor brands

Casamigos

It was in 2013 when Ocean’s Eleven actor George Clooney, entrepreneur Rande Gerber and property developer Mike Meldman decided to start a company that would make tequila and mezcal. One thing led to another, and the company went public with beverage giant Diageo purchasing it in 2017. However, the trio continues to be a part of the brand.

Aviation American Gin

In 2006, the drink was launched by the House Spirits Distillery in Portland, Oregon. Years later, actor Ryan Reynolds took a liking to the Aviation American Gin and bought a major portion of the liquor business and became its co-owner in 2018.

However, the brand has been partially sold off to spirits and beers producer, Diageo, for about $610 million, striking another partnership with the Canadian actor.

Fleur de Miraval

Former couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt bought the Miraval winery from American businessman Tom Bove for $31 million in 2011. The new owners of the estate went on to produce one of the world’s most popular rosé wines — Fleur de Miraval Rosé Champagne — with local wine producers Pérrin family, who now own 50 percent of the company.

818 Tequila

One of the newest drinks to join the ranks of celebrity-owned alcohol brands is supermodel Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, available in three variants — Blanco, Reposado and Añejo. The brand boasts of hand-crafted tequila from Jalisco, Mexico. 818 Tequila has won a host of accolades at events like World Tequila Awards, SIP Awards, Ultimate Spirits Challenge, International Wine & Spirit Competition, MicroLiquor Spirit Awards and Denver International Spirits Competition.

Maison No. 9

Singer and songwriter Post Malone partnered with longtime manager Dre London and entrepreneur James Morrissey to create this smooth French rosé — a smooth blend of freshly picked fruits like pear, pineapple and strawberry.

Barrymore Wines

Charlie’s Angels star and oenophile Drew Barrymore works closely with Carmel Road Winery winemaker Kris Kato to produce her range of wines. The actress is devoted to the creation of her Pinot Noir, Rosé and Pinot Grigio wines in her wine estate of which she is a proud owner.



Avaline

Actress Cameron Diaz and entrepreneur Katherine Power came together to launch a wine brand free of harmful additives and extracted from organically-farmed grapes. The vegan-friendly brand offers white, red and rosé wines made in Provence, Spain and Italy.

SelvaRey Rum

The singer-songwriter Bruno Mars co-owns SelvaRey, which roughly means ‘king of the jungle’ in Spanish, with Seth Gold, Marc Gold and Robert Herzig. Apart from its regal packaging, the liquor brand is available in white, chocolate and coconut flavours, and it is crafted at Maestro Don “Pancho” Francisco Fernandez’s Panama distillery.



Villa One

Who knew that a trip to Mexico in 2018 would lead singer Nick Jonas and US designer John Varvatos to start their own tequila brand? Developed by Master Arturo Fuentes, the herbaceous range includes Silver, Reposado and Añejo varieties.

D’USSE Cognac

Champagne brand Armand de Brignac made an appearance in his 2006 music video Show Me What You Got, before legendary rapper Jay-Z took complete ownership of the liquor label in 2014. Earlier this year, LVMH bought 50 percent stake in the company. The brand offers several variants: Brut Gold, Rosé, Demi Sec, Blanc de Blancs and Blanc de Noirs.

Taking his ambitions up a notch, the billionaire is also the partial owner and heads global strategy for D’USSE Cognac. The brand boasts of two variants: D’USSÉ VSOP and D’USSÉ XO. As Jay-Z turned 50 in 2019, D’USSE Cognac unveiled the D’Ussé 1969 Anniversaire to celebrate the milestone. In March 2021, the first bottle from the rapper’s limited-edition Anniversaire collection sold for more than $50,000 at Sotheby’s.



Teremana Tequila

Founded by actor Dwayne Johnson, the ultra-premium tequila is produced in small batches in the Jalisco Highlands, Mexico. Johnson worked with a local family-owned distillery to build his ambitious liquor project — a distillery for Teremana. A perfect option for those who admire the taste of fine tequila, the brand offers two variants — Blanco and Reposado.

King St. Vodka

A gluten-free vodka — produced under master distiller, Ian Cutler — which is distilled seven times and made of alkaline water in Santa Barbara, California, King St. Vodka is a liquor owned by actress and entrepreneur Kate Hudson. The name of her brand is inspired by her former home on King Street in New York.

(Main and Featured image: @iamcardib/Instagram)