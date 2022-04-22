2022 Asia’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 List: Which Singapore Bars Made The Cut This Year

Raise a glass to the local bars that once more made the cut on the Asia’s best bars list.

In the latest Asia’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 list, Singapore delivered a strong showing. Nine bars from the island manage to secure a spot on the 2022 ranking and representing one of the best showings from a country. The strongest placing was D.Bespoke at No.58, followed by Smoke & Mirrors at No.60, Papa Doble at No.61, Live Twice at No.65, Origin Grill & Bar at No.66, Shin Gi Tai at No.75, Employees Only at No.77, Barbary Coast at No.95 and Junior The Pocket Bar at No.98.

Smoke & Mirrors, Origin, Shin Gi Tai are all newcomers to the list. For Papa Doble, this is the first time the bar is returning since it rebranded from The Old Man Singapore.

Tying with Singapore on the list of best bars in Asia is Japan with nine bars on the list. Hong Kong boasted five bars, while Bangkok, Seoul and Taipei were each represented by four bars. Taiwan also had the best placing bar with Room By Le Kief coming in at No.51.

India and Malaysia both have three bars on the list, followed by Indonesia with two. Nepal marks its debut on the list with Blackbird in Kathmandu at No.96

The second edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 list includes venues from 24 different cities across Asia. The list is a lead up to Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022, which will be announced at a live ceremony in Bangkok on 28 April.

See below for the full 2022 Asia’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 list.

51. Room By Le Kief (Taipei)

52. Epic (Shanghai)

53. Tell Camellia (Hong Kong)

54. PCO (New Delhi)

55. Honky Tonks Tavern (Hong Kong)

56. Quality Goods Club (Hong Kong)

57. Soko (Seoul)

58. D.Bespoke (Singapore)

59. Pine & Co (Seoul)

60. Smoke & Mirrors (Singapore)

61. Papa Doble (Singapore)

62. The Curator (Manila)

63. Oto (Manila)

64. Teens of Thailand (Bangkok)

65. Live Twice (Singapore)

66. Origin Grill & Bar (Singapore)

67. Ark Lounge (Aomori)

68. The Public House (Taipei)

69. Smalls (Bangkok)

70. Three X Co (Kuala Lumpur)

71. Mizunara: The Library (Hong Kong)

72. Cocktail Bar Nemanja (Yokohama)

73. The Living Room (Mumbai)

74. The Sailing Bar (Nara)

75. Shin Gi Tai (Singapore)

76. The Bombay Canteen (Mumbai)

77. Employees Only (Singapore)

78. Find The Locker Room (Bangkok)

79. Bar Rocking Chair (Kyoto)

80. Bar Landscape (Tokyo)

81. The Old Man (Hong Kong)

82. Mesa (Macau)

83. Mixology Bar (Seoul)

84. Stir (Ho Chi Minh City)

85. High Five (Tokyo)

86. Hiboru (Taipei)

87. The Bellwood (Tokyo)

88. The Loft (Bangkok)

89. Bar Mood (Taipei)

90. Southside Parlor (Seoul)

91. Moonrock (Tainan City)

92. Barossa Cocktailier (Gifu)

93. Wishbone Bar (Semarang)

94. Bar D (Fujisawa)

95. Barbary Coast (Singapore)

96. Blackbird (Kathmandu)

97. Backdoor Bodega (Penang)

98. Junior The Pocket Bar (Singapore)

99. 40 Thieves (Bali)

100. Coley (Kuala Lumpur)

(Main and featured image: Live Twice / Facebook)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore