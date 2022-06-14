We love a good ‘G&T ‘ every now and then. Now we have a perfect base for a few cocktails that won’t burn a hole in our pocket.

Suntory, makers of the popular Roku Gin, has launched Sui, a new gin that aims to make Japanese craft expressions more accessible.

Named after the Japanese term for Kingfisher, the drinks giant debuted Sui in Singapore last month – it was released in Japan in 2000 – in a tall, blue-green hexagonal bottle. The brand is also positioning it as an affordable drink at izakayas and casual drinking spots, much like a whisky highball.

Sui is made at the same Osaka distillery as Roku. It also gets its characteristic flavours from Japanese botanicals, three of which were selected to amplify the flavour and taste of ingredients commonly found in Japanese cuisine.

There is yuzu, which gives the Asian gin a refreshing, citrusy-sweet aroma. Green tea brings a grassy bitterness to the smooth and rich palate. Ginger lends a mild spicy flavour to the invigorating finish. The rest of Sui’s ingredients include juniper berry, coriander seed, angelica root, cardamom, cinnamon, and bitter orange and lemon peels.

To drink Sui, Suntory recommends topping it with soda water in a ratio of 1 part gin to 4 parts mixer. They also suggest adding a splash of tonic water to make it a Sui Sonic. Other possible infusions include a squeeze of lemon, a tablespoon of yuzu juice, raw grated ginger, or green tea.

Sui Gin is currently retailing at around S$57 per bottle, and some places are selling it in a bundle with soda and tonic waters for the same price. In comparison, Roku typically costs S$80 and up.

From now to 5 July 2022, En Dining is offering free-flow Sui Sonic with their A La Carte Food Buffet for an additional S$20 (limited to 90 minutes). At S$35, the A La Carte Sui Gin Buffet serves unlimited Sui gin neat, on the rocks, or with soda for 120 minutes. A La Carte Tall Cocktails are also available all day, from S$12.

Sui Gin is available at major retailers such as Cold Storage, Giant, Don Don Donki, Meidiya, SPC, Pandamart, Wines and Spirits, Thirsty, Donkey, iShopchangi, Shopee, and more.

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore