Terai India Dry Gin Is Now In Singapore, Here’s Where You Can Try It

Gin lovers, you may want to pay attention to this next bit of information.

Award-winning and proudly Indian Terai India Dry Gin is now in Singapore. Distilled at the India Craft Spirit Co., the first single gin craft distillery in India, Terai is said to be a modern gin rooted in London Dry Gin traditions with an intrinsically Indian profile and character.

Inspired by the Indian region of ‘Terai’, a strip of fertile marshland running along the foothills of the Himalayas, this Indian-made gin is carefully crafted to pay homage to this region and boasts a lush, bountiful, and fresh palate. Founded by the Swarups, a family with a history of agriculture in the area that dates back to the 1700s, the Terai region has inspired the liquid as well as the design.

Asian Influence

Since its conception, Terai Indian Dry Gin has garnered numerous accolades. This includes two silver awards for the London Dry Gin & Packaging Design categories in the San Francisco 2021 World Spirit Competition. Terai also claimed a silver in the Gin Made in Asia category at The Asian Spirit Masters 2021.

A grain-to-glass gin, the base of Terai is a rice spirit with a harmonious blend of 11 select botanicals — Juniper berries, Tulsi or Holy Basil, Coriander, Fennel, Lemon peel, Orange peel, Lavender, Rose, Almond, Angelica, and Orris root. Together, they create a contemporary and vibrant gin – a distinctive lush, herbaceous spirit with fresh citrus and a dry, delicate floral finish.

Terai is crafted in India and distilled in a custom copper pot made by German manufacturer, Carl Gmbh, and focusses on indigenous ingredients mostly sourced from the largest spice market in Asia, Khari Baoli, Delhi.

To develop a product for traditional and modern gin-based cocktails while bringing a unique lushness into the glass, the distillers roped in the expertise of Proof & Company. The globally renowned spirits creative team collaborated on the final stages of the recipe and conducted trials in some of the most acclaimed bars in Asia.

Terai’s custom packaging also takes inspiration from various aspects of Indian history and culture. The elegantly faceted bottle design is inspired by the carved pillars found in ancient Indian architecture and adds a layer of sophistication while also creating interesting refraction of light.

Each stopper that crowns the bottle is unique and made in the style of a local handicraft – Channapatna – known for their beautifully lacquered wooden toys. The Terai wreath is inspired by vintage Indian Rupee coins and incorporates the 11 botanicals in an intricate illustration depicted on the label.

Experience Terai Gin In Singapore

“In the last year since our launch, we’ve been proud of the fact that consumers love to drink Terai in a host of ways – on ice as a sipping gin, topped with tonic and in everything from a Martini to a Negroni cocktail,” explains Karina Aggarwal, Vice-President. “We’re excited to see how Singapore will like it best.”

From now till the end of June, imbibers can head over to 28 HongKong Street for a Terai Gin cocktail promotion. Savour a Terai Gin Milk Jagger, a milk punch cocktail inspired by traditional Indian flavours that include the signature gin, lemon, almond, coconut, cinnamon jaggery and cardamom.

Terai Indian Dry Gin can also be found at Alley Bar, The Elephant Room, Revolver and Publico Ristorante in Singapore. Making it at home? Check out EC Proof, The Standish, Original Whiskeys, The Liquor Shop and The Providore.

(Images: Terai Indian Dry Gin)