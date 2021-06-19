The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. continues to take Irish whiskey into a new top-shelf ultra-luxury category with the release of The Brollach. Limited to 661 bottles, the rare double-distilled, single malt whiskey will be released on Father’s Day on 20 June 2021.

With three new product launches since November 2020, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. has quickly affirmed itself as a player in the premium spirit segment. Matured for over two decades, The Brollach looks to establish itself in the double-distilled space.

A Son’s Tribute

According to the brand, the whiskey represents a personal tribute to founder Jay Bradley’s father who passed away in 2020. Their bond served as an inspiration for the creation of The Craft Irish Whiskey Co.

The latest release has been named after the O’Brollachans – an ancient rendering of the Bradley name. It represents their Irish heritage, lineage, and craftsmanship. The Brollach is a celebration of Irish whiskey tradition, since the Celtic nation was the originator of the brown liquor as far back as the 12th Century.

The Brollach was distilled in 2001 and matured on the southeast coast of Ireland. By using the freshest Irish water and finest barley aged in 200-litre Ex American Bourbon casks, it adds a deep oaky flavour to the whiskey. The spirit is then finished in 128-litre rare French Oak Madeira barrels, emerging when it is at its zenith.

Years of maturation has imparted flavours of honeysuckle, butterscotch, and caramel to create a whiskey that is unmistakably masculine and intimate. Irish whiskey is traditionally triple-distilled, however The Brollach has been uniquely double-distilled to symbolise the powerful bond between father and son. It imparts a complexity that is compelling, intense, and vibrant to create the finest double-distilled, single malt Irish whiskey of its generation.

A Premium Presentation

Crafted from raw Nordic oak and brushed with stainless steel, The Brollach’s experience box celebrates Irish craftsmanship. Paying homage to the Bradley family’s Celtic heritage it features a heavy grain on the box as well as clasps and a stainless-steel trim.

Nestled within the box is a 70cl bottle of The Brollach, along with two handcrafted Finn glasses. The Brollach bottle sits in a solid oak plinth, with a slightly curved backdrop that echoes the lines of a barrel, with the interior presented in rich, dark suede, set against a foam protector.

The drawer, which sits underneath, contains four obsidian whiskey stones, a glass and anodised silver pipette, and two vials. One is used as a taster of whiskey and the other to add Irish spring water (if preferred) to open the flavours of the spirit.

The launch of The Brollach follows the success of The Craft Irish Whiskey Co.’s first release in November 2020. The Devil’s Keep, a 29-year-old, triple-distilled, single malt whiskey achieved the world record for the most expensive inaugural whiskey release ever at auction at USD60,000.

Continuing their efforts in the luxury space, the Craft Irish Whiskey Co. also partnered with Fabergé to unveil ‘The Emerald Isle Collection’ in February 2021. This seven-piece custom-ade whiskey set featured two bottles of ultra-rare 30-year-old, triple-distilled Irish whiskey, along with two exclusive creations from Fabergé. It was crowned the oldest triple-distilled Irish whiskey in the world and the inaugural experience box sold at auction for a record-breaking USD2m.

(Images: The Craft Irish Whiskey Co.)