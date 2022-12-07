In 1874, Paul-Emile Rémy Martin had a bold vision. “Thinking a century ahead”, he presented the finest Grande Champagne eaux-de-vie in an ornate decanter decorated with the fleur-de-lys. In that master stroke, Rémy Martin pioneered a bottle of Louis XIII, the pinnacle of refinement, rarity, and craftsmanship. Over the decades, it has become recognised as the King of Cognacs. In 2022, the ethos of Louis XIII lives on in the most exciting expression of liquid gold ever produced: The Drop.

Pop into The Drop at Design Orchard

From Saturday 3 December 2022 to Sunday 1 January 2023, guests can enter Louis XIII The Drop universe at the brand’s first-ever immersive retail experience in Southeast Asia. Located at Design Orchard, the pop-up presents interactive augmented reality experiences, along with personalised crafting stations featuring engraving and leather embossing services celebrating the House’s latest masterpiece – The Drop.

Connoisseurs will step into the Immersive Room that guides them through the essence of The Drop, exploring the art de vivre that defines the legendary liquid. They will continue their journey to an area fully dedicated to The Drop’s collection and accessories, including a gifting table and an augmented reality filter for visitors to envision wearing The Drop and to share their discovery on their social media. Gloriously, visitors can enjoy an exclusive tasting experience of Louis XIII at the pop-up, personally drawing the cognac from the decanter with “the spear”. Prices from $238 for at 1cl and will be served in The Louis XIII room.

Finally, visitors get to meet the King of Cognacs in a room dedicated to LOUIS XIII, including a virtual reality corner navigating the house’s universe, from le Domain du Grollet to the cellars. There, you will also find the 70 cl Decanter to the very rare 6 L Mathusalem — and for the first time in our region — service items such as the Louis XIII crystal glass, service tray and spear, objets d’art which many have desired but never been able to acquire in retail shops in Southeast Asia, until now.

Furthermore, local artists ScRach MarcS and Tobyato have been engaged as brand ambassadors to create their interpretations of #MakeItYours. Guests visiting the pop-ups on 9 and 16 December can anticipate flash dances by Singaporean dance duo ScRach MarcS, whilst a large one-of-a-kind mural painting by Singapore’s celebrated street artist Tobyato will also be unveiled at the opening of the pop-up and remain there for all visitors to explore. Hopefully, it will be muse enough to spark some inspiration on how you intend to make The Drop yours as well.

Alchemy in a drop

The Drop is for the spontaneous, the movers and shakers who make things happen, the tastemakers and connoisseurs and a generation of nomads who have embraced global living with an attitude of defining their own codes of luxury. Hence, with The Drop, there is no set ritual. It was conceived for those who make their own rules, an opportunity to write your own distinct Louis XIII experience untethered by the old ways yet still deeply inspired by the very traditions that shape its elegance and undeniable refinement.

The Drop is quite literally the essence of Louis XIII in well, a drop. An exquisite blend sourced from Grande Champagne, LOUIS XIII is the first cru of the Cognac region and features exceptional aromas evoking myrrh, honey, dried roses, plum, honeysuckle, cigar box, leather, figs and passion fruit. Unencumbered, glass is a material best suited for The Drop and its free and spontaneous lifestyle; the ideal vessel for you to “Make It Yours”, an alchemical concoction with the wisdom and mastery of the ages that can be discovered and enjoyed anywhere, at any time.

Eaux-de-vie made using grapes that have been grown and harvested in Grande Champagne terroir – the exceptional terroir in the French Cognac region that defines Louis XIII – The Drop has the same unique aromatic and flavour profiles as Rémy Martin’s very first release

The Drop is available as a single centilitre or as a pack of five units in different colours. In addition, a lanyard perfectly complements this new nomadic cognac format: a leather bottle case with matching straps available in five different colourways to complement each of the five lids. Possibilities of personalisation abound and the bottle case can be customised with the client’s initials. Depending on personal inclinations, cognac aficionados can also choose the strap they want to best match their ensembles since The Drop is quite literally the Louis XIII companion you’ve always wanted to have with you but couldn’t.

150 years on, the House is still living up to that grand idea of “thinking a century ahead”, it is quite simply an iconoclastic tipple for iconoclasts, perfectly embodying the forward-thinking philosophy of Paul-Emile Rémy Martin and his ultimate creation.