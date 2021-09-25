The iconic Speyside brand, The Glen Grant is honouring its acclaimed Master Distiller Dennis Malcolm with the release of a luxurious, limited-edition 60 Year Old single malt scotch – The Dennis Malcolm 60th Anniversary Edition Aged 60 Years.

In the past, it was a custom to present a long-serving employee with a gold watch upon their retirement. But let’s face the probability of anyone working more than a decade in a company is pretty low these days. But for The Glen Grant, they came up with something better than a token gold watch to honour Dennis Malcolm, its acclaimed Master Distiller.

The Dennis Malcolm 60th Anniversary Edition Aged 60 Years is an exclusive, limited edition 60 year old single malt scotch whisky. It’s a fitting tribute and celebration of the storied six-decades long career of The Glen Grant’s own Dennis Malcolm, known as one of Scotland’s longest serving distillers.

To be released in October of this year, the limited offering is bottled from a single ex-Oloroso sherry cask (#5040) that was filled on 24 October 1960 – the oldest, to date, distillery bottling in the brand’s 181 year history, with just 360 Decanters of the liquid available worldwide.

An extremely rare and precious liquid, The Dennis Malcolm 60th Anniversary Edition, is a luxurious spirit, displaying an elegance that can only be achieved with time, and dedication. Harnessing The Glen Grant’s long, rich history and expertise of Dennis Malcolm, this expression marks an exciting new chapter for The Glen Grant, showcasing the incredible six decade career of the Master Distiller on the world’s stage.

Rare & Precious

Each marked with a bespoke number, every one of the 360 decanters have been made from hand-blown crystal glass, designed by world renowned Glencairn Studio, and are based on the design of the distillery’s unique tall slender pot stills.

Nestled in an elegant presentation case crafted from sustainable walnut, the decanter itself requires over 15 hours of expert craftsmanship for each creation, encompassing intricate details which symbolize the unique aromas of The Glen Grant. Each presentation case has the Master Distiller’s signature engraved within it and includes a Certificate of Authenticity, signed personally by Dennis Malcolm.

The Glen Grant Dennis Malcolm 60th Anniversary Edition, Aged 60 Years is bottled at 52.8% ABV and is non-chill filtered to retain optimal flavour and aroma. With a deep chestnut colour, the aroma starts with notes of vibrant Seville orange that give way to an unravelling of rich fruits and nuts; apricot, peaches, raisons, pecan nuts, and a hint of cigar smoke.

Rich and fruity in taste with a beautiful balance of dark chocolate layered with treacle toffee, the taste has elements of a liquid fruit cake, finished with long, lingering flavours of figs, dates, liquorice, and a slight hint of smoke.

A Celebratory Milestone

Born at The Glen Grant distillery in 1946, few in the worldwide spirits industry share the whisky-industry lineage of Dennis Malcolm. Following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather before him, he got his start at age 15 as apprentice cooper and later, as a manager supervising the growing company’s nine distilleries.

In his current role as Master Distiller, Dennis has been an integral part of the brand and part of its history, maintaining the malt’s distinctive character, all the while innovating and growing the range of award-winning expressions, including the newly introduced Arboralis and core expressions aged 10, 12, 15, and 18 Years.

Reflecting on his diamond anniversary, Malcom remarks, “It’s never been a job to me, it’s been a way of life. I don’t like my actual birthday -that makes me a year older. But I like my milestones with Glen Grant because it’s a year longer than I’m here. I can keep doing what I was destined to do. ”

The Glen Grant Dennis Malcolm 60th Anniversary Edition Aged 60 Years is priced at € 25,000 (S$46,302) and will be available in select retailers in global markets beginning in October 2021.

(Images: The Glen Grant Distillery)