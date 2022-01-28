The GlenDronach Reveals Its Oldest Expression – A 50 Year Old Single Malt

Joining the list of distilleries that have released old, limited expressions is The GlenDronach. The Highland Distillery has announced its first-ever 50 Year Old Single Malt; its oldest and rarest whisky to date.

Distilled in 1971, this expression represents a milestone in the near two-hundred-year history of the distillery. The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years has quietly slumbered over five long decades in rare Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks, from the Spanish bodegas of Jerez in Andalucía. Personally selected by Master Blender Rachel Barrie, these exquisite casks have been married for a final maturation in a single Pedro Ximénez cask.

Liquid Gold

Only a small number of casks are chosen to reach such a celebrated age, and just 198 bottles will be available worldwide. Protected and nurtured in The GlenDronach’s traditional dunnage warehouses for over half a century, this rare liquid has survived floods and howling Highland winters, as well as being haunted by the legend of a Spanish ghost.

This expression tells a story of the rare dedication and mastery of those custodians who have devoted their lives, through highs and lows, to protecting and nurturing this exceptionally rare Single Malt.

“The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years is the most prestigious expression of what this timeless, richly-sherried Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky has to offer, explained Master Blender, Rachel Barrie.

“At 50 Years Old, it is exceptionally rich and seductive, with mellow layers of alluring complexity. On the nose, ripe dark cherry and plum are the preludes to the harmony of rolling stone fruit, while the palate brings an exquisite overture of flavour with dense undertones of dark chocolate, tobacco, and cocoa.

She adds, “it has been a privilege to be the final custodian of our oldest expression to date, passed down through generations. The result is a hand-crafted Highland Single Malt that tells a story of rare dedication, of which The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years is the rarest of them all.”

Priced at £20,000, each hand-numbered bottle of this exquisite 50 year old expression is presented in a luxurious, genuine leather case accompanied by an embossed leather booklet detailing the distillery history, tasting notes, and unique craft.

Bottle No. 1 of the expression was proudly donated to the inaugural Distillers’ One of One Auction in December 2021, raising £40,000 in support of disadvantaged young people in Scotland. The GlenDronach Aged 50 years will be available to purchase from selected specialist retailers worldwide from January 2022.

(Images: The GlenDronach)