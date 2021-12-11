The Macallan Rich Cacao Represents A True Sustainable Expression

From Christmas gift boxes to a single finger of banana, there is no avoiding single use packaging.

Much of these wrappings are not sustainable either; a 2020 report by McKinsey found that most global plastic waste are either incinerated or dumped in landfills.

But Scottish distillery The Macallan is trying to change that with a new series of single malt whiskies. Dubbed The Harmony Collection, the limited edition Scotches aims to highlight the brand’s progress towards sustainable packaging, starting with the Rich Cacao expression.

From the bean to the box, chocolate is inextricably woven into this whisky. The Macallan Whisky Maker Polly Logan first travelled to Girona, Spain, where she collaborated with Jordi Roca, pastry chef at the world-renowned restaurant El Celler de Can Roca and co-founder of acclaimed chocolate factory Casa Cacao.

Together with master chocolatier Damian Allsop, they worked to identify key chocolate traits that can also be found in whisky. Logan then searched for single malts ageing in American and European oak casks that also displayed these characteristics.

“For this expression, I sought out a specific chocolate note in The Macallan’s traditional sherry seasoned European oak casks and combined this with a vanilla note imparted by sherry seasoned American oak casks to sweeten the slightly bitter chocolate note I had found,” Logan said. “This exquisite single malt offers a delightful whisky and chocolate pairing experience and the chance to elevate The Macallan experience to a new dimension.” Bottled at 44-percent ABV, the dram has a distinct aroma of chocolate fondant, toast and ginger, followed by dark chocolate, dates and cinnamon on the palate. The finish is long and rich, reminiscent of dusty chocolate.

More importantly, The Macallan turned to the byproducts of chocolate making to create the packaging. The box is crafted using discarded husks from cacao pods, and is fully recyclable and biodegradable.

For an intimate experience with the Rich Cacao whisky, the brand is holding The Macallan Harmony Collection Private Dining Experience on 13, 16 and 23 December 2021 at their showroom in Raffles Hotel.

It features an exclusive menu by Osteria BBR by Alain Ducasse (S$285++) paired with The Macallan Double Cask Range and The Harmony Collection Rich Cacao. There will also be a special dessert created by award-winning local chocolatier and pastry chef Janice Wong.

The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao is also available by the bottle (S$212) at The Macallan Online Boutique and The Macallan at Raffles Hotel Singapore.

The Macallan at Raffles Hotel Singapore is located at 328 North Bridge Road #01-04 to 10 Raffles Arcade, 188719. For reservations and more information, visit this website.