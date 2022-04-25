The Macallan’s Latest Limited Edition Single Malt Whisky Is Inspired By New York

If you can make it there, you’ll make it anywhere.

The signature anthem has said a lot about New York, and its something that The Macallan has evidently taken to heart. The renowned Scotch whisky maker has looked to the Big Apple for its latest limited edition single malt whisky.

Distil Your World New York by The Macallan is a new exceptional spirit that captures the essence of one of the most iconic cities in the world. It marks the latest release in the series of single malt whiskies and gastronomic creations exploring leading locations around the globe.

Crafted by The Macallan Whisky Maker Polly Logan in collaboration with the Roca brothers, owners of El Celler de Can Roca, twice named Best Restaurant in the World, Distil Your World New York embodies and celebrates the city as a dynamic metropolis of art, creativity and visionary talent.

Inspired By The Big Apple

In creating the new limited edition single malt, Polly and Joan Roca travelled to the city to spend time with the artists who fuel its vibrant culture; the visionaries driving its inimitable creativity; and the thinkers chronicling the city. Their journey and the characters they uncover have been documented in a special episode of Distil Your World documentary series.

As far as the limited edition single malt goes, Distil Your World New York is created from the perfect combination of six European and American oak casks. The whisky reflects the distinctive artistic character of the city, its towering architecture, and the culinary eclecticism offered by its delis, diners and street food.

The Macallan Whisky Maker Polly Logan explains that the project is a homage to the people of New York. “The daring, creative and diverse characters we’ve met along the way. This whisky is bold, flavour vibrant and uplifting – just like each of them.”

Building on the subtle apple notes already characteristic of The Macallan – a fitting flavour for the Big Apple – Distil Your World New York also offers the sweetness of classic American candy, with nods to peanut and chocolate.

“We really looked towards the quintessential tastes of New York – sweet candy, waffles, peanut brittle, chocolate, and pecans. The city’s thriving street food scene was a great source of inspiration” elaborates The Macallan Whisky Maker Polly Logan.

Distil Your World New York arrives in a striking white presentation box featuring an engraved aerial map of New York. Bold touches of blue on the box and bottle represent the water that surrounds the city and the buildings which reach into the sky.

In addition to the limited edition whisky, the box contains a luxurious book showcasing the different inspirations behind this single malt, and the craftsmanship involved in its creation, alongside rich New York photography.

The Macallan Distil Your World New York is a limited-edition release of 1,000 bottles and will be available starting April 2022 at select The Macallan Boutiques around the world, in premium specialist retailers and in exclusive premium non-specialist retailers.

(Images: The Macallan)