The first weekend of March 2023 brings plenty of tipples: Urban Beer Festival and wine fair Gems of Tuscany.

The events promise copious craft beers and wines from some of the top Tuscan producers, as well as katsu sandos, wagyu fat-fried chips, and a six-course Italian dinner with wine pairing.

Urban Beer Festival

Happening first is Urban Beer Festival from 3-4 March. Organised by wagyu butchery and sando shop, Gyu San, and Good Luck Beerhouse, the event at Guoco Tower’s Urban Park will offer more than 100 craft beers and Japanese-inspired food.

Urban will showcase an international lineup of 20 craft beer makers including local brewers like Brewlander, Brewerkz, Crust, and Lion Brewery, who will all be pouring varieties of lagers, pale ales, session IPAs, stouts, and sours. Attendees will also be given a complimentary festival cream ale made in Singapore.

For food, expect katsu sandos, wagyu fat-fried chips, croquettes, buttermilk karaage, A5 wagyu gyozas, French hotdogs, potato raclettes, cheeses, and cold cuts from Gyu San, Wagatomo, and Frenchie Wine Bar.

One-day entry tickets are priced at S$35 each. Food and additional beers can be purchased with tokens (sold during the event).

Urban Beer Festival

3-4 March 2023, 12pm-10pm

Get tickets here

Gems of Tuscany wine fair

Then on 4 March, drink some top Italian wines at the Gems of Tuscany wine fair followed by a lavish wine dinner at Raffles Hotel.

The one-day event organised by Singapore distributor Angra Wine & Spirit will gather 13 producers from the renowned wine region and present 24 labels.

Wines include Il Marroneto, Fattoria le Pupille, Tenuta di Biserno, Sassicaia, Ornellaia, Mazzei, Petrolo, and Bibi Graetz, and will include both newly-released vintages and highly sought-after classics. Additionally, the winemakers and owners of the respective estates will be at the tasting.

In the evening, a dinner will be held at Osteria BBR by Alain Ducasse. This six-course degustation menu will feature a selection of eight celebrated Tuscan wines paired with dishes by chef Natalino Ambra.

Entry to Gems of Tuscany costs S$98+ per person, and the dinner plus entry to the wine fair is priced at S$328+.

Gems of Tuscany

4 March 2023

Tasting: 2-4pm

Dinner: 7pm

Get tickets here

(Hero and feature images credits: Crust Group / Facebook; Tenuta San Guido)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore