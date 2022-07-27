What happens when you mix one of the world’s foremost cognacs with one of music’s most successful artists?

Well, in the case of Rémy Martin and Usher, the result of their partnership has produced a new global campaign that culminates in unique multi-sensory experience along with a new limited-edition bottle and NFT.

The ‘Usher x Rémy Martin 1738: A Taste of Passion’ is a result of a partnership between the Cognac brand and the Grammy award-winning musical artist. The campaign features a limited-edition bottle design and NFT, whose design was inspired by A.I. integrated technology. It also includes a multi-sensory, immersive experience that will accompany Usher’s My Way Las Vegas Residency.

According to Rémy Martin, the bottle used for the 1738 Accord Royal marks a first for the spirits industry as it utilises cutting-edge technology. “Through this partnership we’ve reached an incredible milestone, where we see brilliance breakthrough at the intersection of art, fine cognac, and technology,” explains Amaury Vinclet, Global Executive Director of Rémy Martin.

‘Usher x 1738 A.I. Powered’ Limited-Edition Bottle and NFT

In creating the “Usher x 1738 A.I. Powered” limited-edition, Usher used his own musical vocabulary to describe his olfactory experience with the renowned Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, a smooth Cognac characterized by notes of toasted bread, vanilla and brioche. Fed through A.I. technology, known as Generative Adversarial Neural Networks and Contrastive Language-Image Pre-Training, the avant-garde depiction of tasting notes transformed Usher’s words into artwork that makes the invisible, visible.

Reimagined in black and featuring a special seal that celebrates Usher’s 25th anniversary of My Way, the emblematic 1738 Accord Royal bottle brings Usher’s “Taste of Passion” to life with a design that now aptly embodies the harmony of music, technology and art.

A total of 50 limited-edition bottles were created as part of this latest collaboration. 25 Usher x 1738: A.I. Powered limited-edition bottles will be available to purchase exclusively on BlockBar.com, the world’s first direct-to-consumer NFT marketplace for luxury wines and spirits.

The drop goes live at 10AM EST on Friday, July 29 on a first come, first served basis. Priced at $500, each NFT is available to purchase with ETH or credit card. The remaining 25 bottles will be gifted to Usher and his team to celebrate the 25th anniversary of My Way.

Experiential Moments

The longstanding partnership between Rémy Martin and Usher, who both share a quest for excellence and innovation, first began over a decade ago when Rémy Martin became an official partner of the OMG World Tour. This latest collaboration not only celebrates excellence in music, technology, and art, but also the 25th anniversary of My Way, Usher’s breakthrough album that catapulted him into stardom.

To mark this milestone event and to further commemorate their most recent partnership, the ‘Usher x Rémy Martin 1738: A Taste of Passion’ will include a multi-sensory experience in Las Vegas. A Taste of Passion Experience,” will usher in spirits and music lovers alike, where the brand will host a multi-sensory experience while nodding to Usher’s illustrious career.

To build on the splendour of the evening, attendees will get to savour an array of Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal cocktails specially curated by Rémy Martin and Usher. This includes The Rémy Roller, brimming with an effervescent blend of Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, aromatic notes of ginger ale and angostura bitters, and finished with a lemon wedge garnish.

(Images: Rémy Martin)