You Can Now Buy Bruichladdich Distillery’s Black Art 09.1 And Octomore 12 Series In Singapore

Scotch whisky afficionados can now get their hands on the latest expressions of Bruichladdich Distillery in Singapore. The renowned distillery from Islay have debuted their latest expressions, Bruichladdich Black Art 09.1 and Octomore 12 Series in Singapore and just in time for Chinese New Year to usher in the Year of the Tiger.

The single malts from Bruichladdich Progressive Hebridean Distillers are all distilled and bottled at the distillery on Isle of Islay, Scotland, showcasing the pursuit towards a progressive reimagining of Scotch whisky.

Each new release encapsulates Bruichladdich’s core values, focusing on quality over quantity, highlighting the unique provenance and leading not by age but by flavour. Each of the 80,000 casks at the Bruichladdich Distillery is unique, offering consumers a unique snapshot in time from the renowned distillery on the southwestern tip of the remote Hebridean island of Islay.

The Bruichladdich Black Art 09.1

With less than 1% of the single malt in the warehouses dating back to before the distillery’s renaissance in 2001, the oldest spirits have become some of the most treasured. This Bruichladdich Black Art 09.1 is a finite 1992 vintage that has been nurtured from cask to cask by the Head Distiller Adam Hannett, the current custodian ensuring the work of their predecessors is given the closest attention. The oldest Black Art edition to ever be bottled, this 29 year old whisky comes from an era before the closure of the Bruichladdich Distillery in 1994 and would patiently mature in warehouses by the shores of Loch Indaal.

Bottled at 44.1% ABV, the Black Art 09.1 (RSP S$720) is an unpeated spirit, matured in unrivalled quality oak. As always with the Black Art, the Head Distiller’s secret remains which type of casks he chose for the edition. The ninth edition is available in limited quantities at VAULT50 for a special price of S$628 throughout January, replacing the Black Art 08.1 within the current Bruichladdich range.

The Octomore 12 Series

The 12th series of the Octomore Single Malt Whisky brings youthfulness and a high peat level of 100+ PPM strength in balance. The makers of the world’s most heavily peated spirit challenge whisky connoisseurs, like the spirit itself, to push beyond the expected and explore new realms of flavour. This endlessly alluring, delicate but powerful, supercharged trio of five-year-old single malts must be experienced to be believed.

As with previous editions, the 12.1 (RSP S$260) acts as the base or control of the experimental range, a necessary springboard for new discovery domains. Bruichladdich Head Distiller Adam Hannett has established a tradition of maturing the .1 Octomore releases in ex-American oak casks for five years to provide control within each experimental series; the 12.1 was no exception to this rule.

The 12.2 (RSP S$300) offers an alternative maturation to its .1 counterpart by taking an example from the phenomenally successful Octomore 4.2 (Comus), pairing heavily peated spirit with ex-Sauternes cask finishing. The whisky spent three and a half years in ex-American oak before being recasked into Sauternes casks for 18 months.

Finally, the single vintage 12.3 (RSP S$365) explores Islay grown barley and the terroir of the distiller’s home-grown grain combined with sherry maturation for the first time in history. Of the spirit distilled, 75 per cent was filled into ex-American oak casks and 25 per cent into Pedro Ximénez solera casks for a five-year maturation.

Offering cohesive schooling on Bruichladdich Distillery’s most experimental peat endeavours, the Octomore 12 Series is now available throughout January at VAULT50 at a special bundle price of S$808, alongside special retail pricing for individual bottles including Octomore 12.1 at S$240, 12.2 at S$280, and 12.3 at S$350.

The four Bruichladdich expressions will also be available for online purchase on Rémy Cointreau’s LazMall, Shopee and Amazon in Singapore.

(Images: Bruichladdich)