Looking to throw back a few cold ones or explore some delicious new cocktails in Singapore? Well, some of these cool and awesome bars in Keong Saik will bound to satisfy.

Located in Chinatown, the road was named in 1926 after Tan Keong Saik, a businessman and community leader who owned a number of houses in the area. Tan co-founded the Straits Steamship Company, was elected to the municipal commission, and functioned as a justice of peace.

Keong Saik Road and its surrounding streets initially consisted of wholesalers and coffee shops, but brothels moved in during the 1960s due to its proximity to Smith Street, a red light district during that time. In the 1990s, the authorities gazetted Keong Saik as a Conservation Area and preserved its shophouses. Today, these units house Michelin-starred restaurants, boutique hotels, and high-end bars.

Some of these bars include The Old Man Singapore, lauded for its innovative drinks based on the author Ernest Hemingway. The Elephant Room, which looks to India for cocktail inspirations, is another one. Alegria is a new Latin Asian bar with hints of the Philippines, while Jekyll & Hyde injects whimsical elements into its drinks.

If you prefer your booze Italian, Bar Milano offers a wide selection of spritzes, and Bar Cicheti gives artisanal wines equal weight to their pastas. No Sleep Club is an all day affair from martinis in the morning to natural wines at night, and Lime House brings a sip of the Caribbean to Singapore.

Overseas concepts that expand here have also made Keong Saik their home. The Guild is the local outpost of Hong Kong craft brewer Young Master, and Heart of Darkness serves beers from the popular Vietnamese brewery. Hailing from Bali is Potato Head, which has taken up residence in the street’s most iconic building.

(Hero and featured images: Potato Head Singapore/Facebook)

Thirsty yet? Then read on for your guide to the 11 best bars in Keong Saik.