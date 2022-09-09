When food tech company Tiffin Labs was founded in the fourth quarter of 2019, they were riding on a growing wave in the region: food delivery. Little did they know that the solutions they provide will become emphatically more essential as the Covid-19 pandemic drastically changed the way we got our food.

As restaurants closed with the onset of Covid-19, we took to ordering our food online, and when Tiffin Labs introduced their virtual restaurants, we were quite literally in for a treat. Virtual restaurants are essentially restaurants that operate solely in the food delivery sphere. Customer order their food online, and the restaurants deliver their food. There are no dine-in options, pandemic or not – only kitchen facilities.

It’s a great concept that solved a great need at that time. Throughout 2020, Tiffin Labs was able to launch a virtual restaurant per month. But now that we’re moving out of the pandemic, it is a different aspect of Tiffin Labs’ DNA that comes to the fore: tech and data.

We need to consider the different departments that come together that shape Tiffin Labs’ overall approach. The first is consumer data, in which Tiffin Labs gathers information on the food ecosystem and consumer habits that are current and hyperlocal. They’ve also invested heavily in research and development, both in their food products as well as in improving processes such as food production and e-commerce.

But ultimately, where Tiffin Labs truly shines is its connection to its target audience. Indeed, their understanding of the consumer is so immaculate that they were able to geo-personalise their recipes based on evolving consumer needs, feedback, and trends, while respecting the fact that food is also a cultural experience, and ingredients and flavour profiles have to be authentic.

This allows them to understand our statistically proven love for fried chicken, and open two more virtual restaurants, this time dedicated specifically to fried chicken. And just like Tiffin Labs’ other virtual restaurant brands, they’ve similarly utilised tech and data to give consumers a culinary experience that keeps them coming back for more.

Phat Fingers

Phat Fingers is what happens when Science elevates trend. Many Singaporeans – including us – love Korean chicken, and most would argue it’s because of the deluge of sauce that sets Korean fried chicken apart from the others.

But Tiffin Labs goes beyond that, realising it is too simplistic to reduce Korean chicken to just its sauce. The chicken underneath must be deliciously crispy on the outside, and tender and juicy inside so it properly pairs with your sauce of choice.

Phat Fingers is the best of both worlds: delectable sauce cascaded upon crunchy, well-marinated fried chicken.

To soothe different palates, Phat Fingers formulated five different sauces, from savoury to spicy. These, of course, includes the wildly popular traditional soy garlic sauce, the mildly tangy Seaweed Bulgogi, and the sweet-spicy Yangnyeom sauce.

Southern Soul

The other new fried chicken virtual restaurant brand by Tiffin Labs is Southern Soul Nashville fried chicken, which perfectly captures the flavours of fried chicken as they are prepared in the Southern states of the United States of America.

While we might be more familiar with chicken prepared in the styles of other states (such as those by high-ranking military personnel in Kentucky), Nashville’s methods calls to the hearty, bold flavour of the Deep South. Southern Soul also has something for the daring, as they have options that give Nashville’s fried chicken tradition a zesty, modern twist with ghost pepper, the world’s hottest chilli pepper.

With these initiatives, Tiffin Labs is advancing how restaurants, both virtual and brick-and-mortar, are connecting to their customers. It’s changing how consumers get their food, making the process more palatable through data and tech, while also adhering to the authentic ingredients and traditions that define food. Now that it’s spread to the United States, Malaysia and Thailand, Tiffin Labs might very well be the perfect union of human ingenuity and authentic food.

You can order Southern Soul and Phat Fingers from their respective websites or from the Grab app.