At the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, Obsidian Entertainment revealed some important information about Avowed. The upcoming Xbox game is getting a 2024 release window and will be an immersive first-person action RPG. Additionally, it will take place in the same world as Pillars of Eternity.

And here are some screenshots for you to enjoy here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/oeI1k7yjDi — Obsidian (@Obsidian) June 11, 2023

Given Obsidian Entertainment’s reputation for strong storytelling and choice-driven narratives, Avowed is likely to offer a rich and immersive RPG experience. So let’s take a closer look at everything we know about the upcoming video game.

What is the plot of the upcoming Xbox video game ‘Avowed’?

Set in the fictional world of Eora, the upcoming video game puts the players in the shoes of an envoy hailing from the Aedyr Empire. The envoy’s main goal? To go to a distant area known as the Living Lands and investigate rumours about a spreading plague. The island is filled with secrets, hidden dangers and exciting experiences, with the choices you make having a direct effect on the story’s progression.

The Living Lands is a strange place that always feels unfamiliar, yet somehow, also feels like it’s a part of you. It is as if the island itself is asking for your assistance. However, as you delve deeper into your mission, the players will uncover a profound personal connection to the land itself, along with an ancient secret that poses a dire threat to its very existence.

In Avowed, the players get to confront the numerous creatures that dwell in the Living Lands using any method they prefer. You can combine different weapons such as swords, spells, guns and shields to defeat your enemies. You can also freeze an enemy in one spot and then crush them with a weapon. The player will have all the freedom they want to decide how to handle each thrilling battle.

As players venture through the game’s expansive world, they will also get to engage with a variety of non-playable characters (NPCs). Inspired by Obsidian’s previous title The Outer Worlds, Avowed presents dialogue options that reflect different tones and attitudes for players to express. Throughout the journey, certain NPCs may also join the player’s party as companions, each possessing distinct personalities and combat skills. With the ability to bring along two companions at a time, players can explore the world, tackle quests and face challenges alongside their chosen allies.

When is the Xbox game ‘Avowed’ releasing?

Avowed is set to release in 2024 for Windows PC and Xbox Series X and Series S. As of now, the specific release date hasn’t been revealed.

Check out the trailer below:

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Steam and Obsidian Entertainment/Avowed)