As a gamer, it often feels nice to sit back and play something relaxing, using a single click, without a plethora of inputs. For all those times, when you want to ditch the conventional controller, point-and-click PC games come in as a great respite. Although most titles in this category may seem too simple to play, there are some impressive games, too, which you can find on some digging.

Studios like LucasArts, Telltale Games and Square Enix have invested heavily in creating games with exceptional stories, art direction and game design. More than the conventional game elements, these titles often require players to get intellectually and emotionally invested. You can also get your dose of horror entertainment, provided you choose the right titles.

Have we managed to get you interested in this genre of video games? If the answer is affirmative, you must be now looking to pick up some nice titles to begin with. Hence, we have gone a step ahead and curated a list of the top 20 point-and-click PC games that you can try out today.

What’s even better is that you can play some of these titles on your iOS and Android smartphones.

Best point-and-click video games for your collection