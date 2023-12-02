This has been a mega year for video games. Be it Bethesda’s brand new IP in the form of Starfield or Turn10’s reboot of the popular Forza Motorsport franchise, the industry has produced some of the finest video games we have seen in recent years.

As 2023 comes to an end, it was a no-brainer that we would go through this year’s enormous catalogue of video game releases and curate our list of the best video games in 2023.

Such an undertaking wasn’t easy, considering that most of these titles are only available on one or two platforms. As mesmerising as Starfield is, you won’t be able to enjoy it if your sole medium of gaming is a PS5. Similarly, the highly acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is out of reach for gamers on PC and Xbox consoles.

However, some developers are working to bring their games to as many platforms as possible, with a recent example being the native support for Resident Evil 4 on the Apple iPhone 15 Pro. We only hope that developers rise above the ‘exclusivity war’ and make these exquisitely crafted video games available to a larger number of people.

Coming back to our list, we have shortlisted the best titles from all genres and platforms. So, without further ado, let’s dive into our list of the best video games released in 2023.

These were the best video game releases in 2023