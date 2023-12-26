Here Is How You Can Easily Connect Any Xbox Controller To Series X/S

As an Xbox controller can be connected in many ways, we’ve rounded up all of your options for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in one place.

While Sony went for an almost complete overhaul of the PlayStation 5 when it debuted the new DualSense controllers, Xbox continued to refine its core design that has been prevalent for more than a decade now. It’s a design that fans associate with the brand and one that has continued to support many brilliant games.

Several tweaks, however, have been implemented to make small differences. The grip being improved, the thumbstick movement being made freer and the button press/hold design to capture a screenshot or record a clip have all made for handy additions. So how about connecting the Xbox controller?

The good news is that you can still use last-gen controllers from the Xbox One for the Xbox Series X. On that note. here is everything you need to know about how to make that happen.

How to connect an Xbox Series X controller to an Xbox Series X/S console

If you’re setting up a new controller for your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, here’s what you need to do! First things first, make sure that you have batteries or a power pack in your Xbox controller. And if you do, it’s time to sync them.

Right next to the USB port on the console, you will find the round little pairing button. Press it to start the pairing process.

After a few seconds, press the same style button on the controller itself – it is located at the top next to the USB-C connection port.

The Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S will start to flash (from its on/off button) and when it shows a consistent light again, you should be paired up and ready to play!

How to connect an Xbox One controller to the Xbox Series X

Do Xbox One controllers work on the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S? The answer to that question is yes, they do.

This goes without saying but we will say it anyway: controllers of any console predating the Xbox One will not connect to your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console. You cannot connect an original Xbox controller or an Xbox 360 controller to these machines.

But if you’re wondering about how to connect your Xbox One controller to your Xbox Series X, you’d be pleased to know that it’s the same process that we mentioned in the previous section. Once again, just hold down the pairing button on your console (the little round button next to the USB port) and the matching button on top of your controller (next to the USB-C port) and they should sync up effortlessly.

How to connect wired Xbox controllers to the Series X?

If you’ve got a wired Xbox controller, either an official one or a third-party one, all you have to do is connect the USB cable to the corresponding USB port on the front of your console.

Another easy one, then! Literally, just connect the wire to the console and that’s it, within a few seconds the console will register the controller and it will be ready to use. Again, this is the case for the Xbox One and Series X controllers ONLY.

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.