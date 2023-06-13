Cyberpunk 2077 got a lot of negative press upon its release in 2020 thanks to the plethora of bugs that made it unplayable. In fact, the game was so broken upon its release that Sony even pulled it from its digital game store (PSN). However, beneath the thick cloud of bugs was a game that somehow still managed to impress critics and fans alike. The concept of Cyberpunk 2077 was vastly appealing to the gaming world and its developers left no stone unturned to make the experience as exciting and entertaining as possible. The game even had Hollywood star Keanu Reeves voicing one of its main characters.

Three years after its release, developer CD Projekt RED is giving Cyberpunk 2077 another chance to make fans happy and earn the glory it probably deserved the first time around. At the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, it was announced that the much-awaited Phantom Liberty expansion pack to Cyberpunk 2077 will be arriving later this year. A trailer video also gave players a glimpse of what they could expect from the new DLC. Sadly, the expansion pack won’t be coming as a free update for existing players of Cyberpunk 2077.

Nonetheless, if you are eager to know more about the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC, grab a notebook, scroll on and make some notes.

‘Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’: When is it releasing?

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC will officially be released on September 26, 2023. The DLC will reach all the platforms that Cyberpunk 2077 was available on. However, players need to note that the DLC requires the base game to be purchased and installed.

How much will it cost?

Although CD Projekt RED hasn’t revealed the pricing yet, a leak on Reddit hints at the DLC costing around EUR 29.99 (SGD 43 approx.) on the PC digital store GOG.com. That seems like a steep price for a DLC update to a game that has had a controversial past. However, the Phantom Liberty DLC is more than just an update. Speaking of which….

What’s new in the ‘Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’ expansion pack?

The Phantom Liberty DLC was announced last year by CD Projekt RED and promised to bring an entirely new experience within the world of Cyberpunk 2077. Described officially as a spy thriller, the expansion pack introduces us to a new protagonist called V, a cyberpunk who is loyal to the New United States of America and available for hire.

A new storyline puts you in the shoes of V to work with FIA agent Solomon Reeds on a high-profile case. Other than a new plot, the DLC also brings new characters, missions, skills, weapons and technology to the game. Although the location is still Night City, the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC adds a new area to the city called the Pacifica Combat Zone.

When you look at everything it has to offer, the steep pricing starts to make sense.

Looking at the star-studded cast for the DLC pack

A lot of Cyberpunk 2077’s initial buzz was courtesy of Hollywood action star Keanu Reeves being part of the cast. Reeves’ digital avatar was also used for his character, Johnny Silverhand, who was an aid to the main protagonist.

While Reeves’ Silverhand will be returning to the DLC as one of the main characters, there is another Hollywood star that is taking on a key role in the new storyline – the character of Solomon Reed will be portrayed by Idris Elba.

Is this the last expansion for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’?

While CD Projekt RED has given no clarity on that front, the studio has confirmed working on the game’s sequel. Called Project Orion, the sequel is yet to go into the research and development phase.

What is Twitter saying about the new ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ DLC?

Ever since its trailer dropped, fans on Twitter wasted no time in expressing their feelings about the DLC

OMG! Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty looks insane and that muscle car is a game-changer! Cannot wait to pre-order it right after the announcement during 2023 Check my pin tweet bro — MATILDE.WISE (@MATILDEWISE7) June 12, 2023

Not to mention the world of Cyberpunk 2077 is amazing. Sometimes I would walk the streets with no aim because it’s so immersive. Can’t wait for the DLC and Starfield and Assassins Creed…Damn it, I better finish my top backlog…Shit — Cryonicus (@Cryonicus) June 13, 2023

Spent a lot of yesterday feeling happy about the reveals for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. — Merric Blackman (@MerricB) June 13, 2023

#Cyberpunk2077PhantomLiberty a cyberpunk noir spy thriller ? INJECT IT IN MY VEINS. — BradWardFight (@BradWardFight) June 13, 2023

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy CD Projekt RED)