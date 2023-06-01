Home > Gear > Gaming > ‘Diablo 4’: Early Access, Gameplay, System Requirements And Twitter Reactions
Diablo 4 marks a brand new entry in the popular dungeon-crawler franchise after almost a decade. Fans may not agree with us considering the release of Diablo II Resurrected in 2021, but that was basically a remastered version of the older Diablo II. Hence, after Diablo III’s release in 2012, publisher Blizzard Entertainment is back with its successor that was long overdue. The best part is that Diablo 4 is coming on all consoles, including the PC.

Diablo 4 is an important release in the RPG genre, one that should be appealing to newcomers to the franchise as well as returning players who have loved the previous Diablo titles. If you are one of those eager fans waiting to play Diablo 4, here is everything you should know about the popular game.

Diablo 4’s release date

Blizzard Entertainment had previously confirmed June 6 to be the release date for Diablo 4. However, those who had pre-ordered the game will get early access from June 1. Hence, if you had pre-ordered Diablo 4, you can download and play the game as you read this.

What platforms is the game coming to?

Diablo 4 will be released on the PC, just like its predecessors. However, Blizzard Entertainment is also releasing the game on the Sony PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles. The game will also be published on older consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Diablo 4’s PC system requirements

The minimum system requirements on the PC to play Diablo 4 are as follows:

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit, Windows 11
  • Processor: At least Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280
  • Storage: SSD with at least 90GB of space
However, if you want to play the game at its best, your PC needs to have the following recommended system requirements.

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit, Windows 11
  • Processor: At least Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X
  • RAM: 16GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470
  • Storage: SSD with 90GB space for installation

What will be Diablo 4’s plot?

In Diablo 4, players will get to fight against a hoard of monsters controlled by Lilith, who is the daughter of Mephisto and is also called the ‘Mother of the Sanctuary’. The gameplay incorporates classic RPG elements and lets you play as multiple characters. Early reviews also hint at Diablo 4 being bigger and darker than the previous games.

What is Twitter saying about Diablo 4?

Twitter is quite hyped up about the release of Diablo 4.


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: When is Diablo 4 releasing?

Answer: Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that Diablo 4 is releasing on June 6.

Question: How much RAM does Diablo 4 need?

Answer: On PC, players need to ensure at least 8GB RAM to play Diablo 4. The publisher recommends 16GB RAM for the best experience.

Question: Which platforms can Diablo 4 be played on?

Answer: Diablo 4 can be played on the PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

