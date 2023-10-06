Wondering who the Assassin’s Creed Mirage voice actors are? They have to be a famous lot. After all, Assassin’s Creed has had some big names involved over the years, from Uncharted’s Nolan North and Sonic’s Roger Craig Smith to The Good Place‘s Kristen Bell.

With the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, lots of talk has now sprung up surrounding the voice cast and the actors involved.

While Lee Majdoub plays the main character of Basim, it’s the portrayal of Roshan bint-La’Ahad by Shohreh Aghdashloo that has got people most excited.

Having portrayed the former slave turned Hidden One who then goes on to mentor Basim in Mirage, Roshan plays a vital role in the new Ubisoft title.

Shohreh Aghdashloo has been working in the entertainment industry since 1976, appearing in a plethora of films, TV shows, theatre productions and quite a few video games.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Assassin’s Creed voice actor Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Who is Shohreh Aghdashloo?

Shohreh Aghdashloo is an Iranian-American actress who has won numerous accolades in a career spanning almost 50 years. Most notably, she received an Oscar nomination in 2004 for House of Sand and Fog. She was also awarded a Primetime Emmy Award for the role of Sajida Talfah in the HBO miniseries House of Saddam.

Having started out with a small role in The Chess Game of the Wind back in the ’70s before appearing in 24, Will & Grace and The Simpsons, more recently Aghdashloo played Chrisjen Avasarala in The Expanse, as well as voicing the role of Grayson in Arcane.

How old is Shohreh Aghdashloo?

As of 2023, Shohreh Aghdashloo is 71 years old. She was born on 11th May 1952.

What nationality is Shohreh Aghdashloo?

Shohreh Aghdashloo is both Iranian and American, having originally been born in Tehran, Iran, before moving to the US. She studied at Brunel University in the UK – others to have attended include Archie Panjabi, Lee Mack and Greg Davies.

What has Shohreh Aghdashloo previously starred in?

Shohreh Aghdashloo has appeared in numerous TV roles over the years, playing Farah Madani in The Punisher, Dina Araz in 24 and Brenda in The Flight Attendant.

Movie-wise, the actress played the part of Commodore Paris in Star Trek Beyond, Dr Kavita “Vita” Rao in X-Men: The Last Stand and Bellafrancesca Lobo in Renfield.

Interestingly, the actress has also been cast in an undisclosed role in The Penguin HBO Max series, which in itself is a spin-off of The Batman.

When it comes to the world of video games, Aghdashloo voiced Admiral Shala’Raan vas Tonbay in Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 and Lakshmi-2 in Destiny and Destiny 2.

Is Shohreh Aghdashloo on social media?

It was such a pleasure working with you. Love you both ❤️ Can’t wait for everyone to play Assassin’s Creed Mirage.#AssassinsCreed https://t.co/5GJTwbI158 — Shohreh Aghdashloo (@SAghdashloo) October 4, 2023

Shohreh Aghdashloo is on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. You can head to Amazon to pick up a copy in time for the weekend.

Watch the trailer for ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ below:

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.