Fortnite players are not alien to the concept of ‘Big Bangs’ in the game but this time, Epic Games assures it will be unforgettable. Although it seems like a bold claim, the studio has not let us down previously. Moreover, some reliable leaks and rumours are joining the names of rap star Eminem and his alter-ego Slim Shady to the Fortnite Big Bang event.

The popular Battle Royale game is in the news once again and this time, for good reasons (as long as you ignore the recent age restriction controversy). Developer Epic Games dropped the Fortnite OG season update a few weeks ago and ever since then, the game has seen increased footfall. In fact, the Fortnite OG content, which allowed players to experience the old content from Season 1, witnessed a total of 44.7 million players.

Now though, the time has come for Fortnite to bid adieu to this highly successful season and Epic Games is doing it in style with a dedicated Fortnite Big Bang event. And even if you are no longer a regular Fortnite player, you may want to log in to see Eminem in all his digital glory!

So without further ado, let’s look at everything this Fortnite event in 2023 has to offer.

‘Fortnite’ Big Bang event 2023: What can you expect?

It is crystal clear that the Fortnite Big Bang event will mark the end of the Fortnite OG season and we believe it would be done in quite a dramatic fashion familiar to Fortnite loyalists. The Fortnite OG season update saw Epic Games bring back the classic map as well as some of the original weapons and skins to drown its fans in nostalgia. Hence, the limited-time season was a treat for players to lap up a remastered version of all the original content that first debuted in 2017.

As all the good things in the realms of Fortnite come to an end, Epic Games has planned a dramatic sendoff, like they do, for the Fortnite OG content and warming us up for the next content drop. The event is called the Big Bang and it is suggestive of an apocalyptic event that could hit the reset button on the map and introduce a new season.

✅ Unforgettable event

✅ Evolving all things as you know them

✅ Memorable reveal toward the end December 2, 2023. 2pm ET. pic.twitter.com/xAhMKtmwiG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 21, 2023



While we have no clue about how Fortnite is going to transition into ‘something new’, a reliable source of leak has hinted about a musical event before the transition. After Travis Scott and Ariana Grande, it’s time for the rap star Eminem and his alter-ego Slim Shady to feature in this online video game.

Players could witness a musical performance from Eminem before all of the in-game content goes into a transitional phase. Eminem and Slim Shade’s skin pack is likely to be available for purchase as well.

Players should also note that all the Epic Games-created content won’t be available to play but the creator-created content will continue to be accessible.

What happens after the Eminem ‘Fortnite’ event?

Although the developers remain tight-lipped, the teaser poster coupled with all the recent business developments at Epic Games suggests that we are in for another action-packed season of Fortnite. The teaser poster features the original space rocket, a battle bus, a plastic duck, musical instruments and a wheel and this has led our imagination to run wild.

Additionally, the possible collaboration between Fortnite and Lego, which was teased in November 2023, is expected to bear fruit, possibly by offering a new game mode, with survival and crafting modes inspired by Minecraft. The racing wheel hints at collaborated content from Psyonix, the maker of Rocket League. Also, the musical instruments could point to some special content developed in collaboration with the Harmonix rock band studio.

What time will the ‘Fortnite’ event take place?

The Fortnite Big Bang event will go live on 2 December 2023 at 2 pm ET (3 December 2023 at 3 am SGT) and players will need to log in to the game to witness the event.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Epic Games)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is the Fortnite Big Bang event?

The Fortnite Big Bang event will go live on 2 December 2023 (3 December 2023 in Singapore).

– What time is the Fortnite Big Bang event?

The Fortnite Big Bang event will go live on 2 December 2023 at 2 pm ET (3 December 2023 at 3 am SGT).

– What is expected at the Fortnite Big Bang event?

The Fortnite Big Bang event is expected to transition from Fortnite OG into ‘something new’ and feature rapper Eminem in a virtual music concert.

– Who will be performing at the Fortnite Big Bang event?

Rap star Eminem will likely be performing at the Fortnite Big Bang event.