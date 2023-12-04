The fifth chapter of the battle royale giant Fortnite is here, and of course, this means there are a plethora of cool new features to talk about.

Have Epic Games pulled something outrageous and unexpected out of the hat?

If you’ve spent more than a couple of seconds on social media recently, you would have probably seen that a couple of unexpected (and disparate) characters had appeared on a supposed leaked image of Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground.

But before we get into that, what do we know for certain about Chapter 5?

Chapter 5 of Fortnite was released on 3rd December 2023.

This was one day after the huge Big Bang Event on 2nd December – which ushered in a “new beginning” for Fortnite. For the uninitiated, this event was headlined by Eminem.

Are Peter Griffin and Solid Snake in the ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 5 battle pass?

Unless you haven’t figured it out yet, the aforementioned disparate couple that was leaked was Peter Griffin and Solid Snake. Together at last, eh?

Of course, this had resulted in a barrage of memes and jokes, but was there any truth to this rumour?

A post from X user @ShiinaBR had previously shown these two on a home page advert on Xbox:

BREAKING: CHAPTER 5 BATTLE PASS LEAKED ON XBOX (Image by @MGA_Lani) pic.twitter.com/Bje3m87bH4 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 1, 2023

So, do Peter and Snake actually appear as skins for Chapter 5’s first season? Well, the answer is a resounding yes.

While their presence was already leaked on X (formerly Twitter), it was officially confirmed when Epic Games dropped the trailer for Chapter 5 which featured Solid Snake and Peter Griffin.

What else do we know about the ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 5 battle pass?

Besides our unlikely couple acting as the faces of Season 1, what else do we know about Chapter 5 of Fortnite?

While Epic Games had kept things hush-hush as usual, let’s take a look at everything else we now know about Chapter 5.

Perhaps the most talked about leak was the apparent LEGO crossover. We’re surprised it’s taken this long for a collaboration between these two. After all, both Fortnite and LEGO have building blocks, video games and family-friendly action in common.

Check out the post below (once again from Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR):

LEGO MODE INFORMATION (via @Krowe_moh): – Has Crafting & Auto-Crafting

– Custom Inventory

– Weapons & Abilities

– NPCs that collect resources for you

– Ability to view the orbit

– POIs & Biomes

– Custom Death UI pic.twitter.com/x0ByH6bRSJ — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 26, 2023

Aside from crossovers, what about Chapter 5’s storyline? We imagine the time travel elements of the previous one will continue, and the series might move further into the territory of the multiverse. Every other franchise seems to be doing it, so why not Fortnite?

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.