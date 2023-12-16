There’s no let up for the Ghost of Sparta as Kratos returns, once more, in new downloadable content (DLC) – known as God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla – for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

In a surprise announcement at The Game Awards 2023, developers Sony Santa Monica unveiled a thrilling new trailer showcasing the free God of War Ragnarök DLC that will take inspiration from the roguelike genre – think Hades, Returnal and Dead Cells. From the looks of it, the update provides a gruelling new challenge for Kratos, but thankfully, Mimir is here to help along the way.

It’s recommended that anyone looking to play the Valhalla DLC should experience the narrative first to avoid spoilers. And, considering God of War Ragnarök has one of the best stories of the last few years, you don’t want to miss out on that pleasure. So forge ahead, only if you’ve beaten the main game.

With that out the way, here’s everything we know about the new God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla DLC.

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla saw a 12 December 2023 release, with the DLC becoming available at 9 am PST on the PlayStation Store.

Sony Santa Monica revealed the new DLC is a “gift to the fans” for helping the game reach 15 million global sales since its debut in November 2022. And, the best part? It’s completely free!

‘God of War Ragnarök’ DLC: A peek into the update

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla is designed as an epilogue to the 2022 game that follows Kratos on a “deeply personal and reflective journey”.

It picks up after the final battle between Odin and the departure of Atreus. As Mimir and Kratos journey to new mysterious shores, a set of unknown trials will need to be overcome.

“The team here at Santa Monica Studio challenged ourselves to make something different from anything we have done before in God of War history. God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla celebrates the combat you know and love from God of War Ragnarök and blends it with fresh, experimental elements inspired by the roguelite genre,” said Santa Monica Studio lead community manager Grace Orlady in a Sony blog post.

“Each attempt in Valhalla will encourage you to master different aspects of Kratos’s arsenal, as you face new combinations of enemies and some surprises along the way!”

Valhalla will be available for upgrades in some way, too, though it’s not clear yet how exactly this will work.

What will the gameplay be like?

Every time Kratos falls in battle, he will reawaken outside the entry doors ready to return to combat. The more enemies he defeats, the more resources he earns, which then go towards permanent upgrades for Kratos.

Players will have access to all their weapons and upgraded skill trees, but must choose a shield and Spartan Rage special on each attempt. Armour will be reduced to a cosmetic only.

Five difficulty settings have been crafted for this experience, with the number of rewards increasing for higher challenges. Accessibility settings will continue from the main God of War game, too.

Though it’s recommended that you roll credits on Ragnarök’s story first, the Valhalla update is a separate experience from the main narrative and can be jumped into at any time.

God of War Ragnarök is now available exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and 5.

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

