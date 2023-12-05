After a long wait of 10 years, Rockstar Games has finally taken the veil off its newest offering which, as it turns out, is one of the most awaited video games of the decade. We, of course, are talking about the sequel to the Goliath that is GTA 5 aka Grand Theft Auto 6.

Grand Theft Auto 6’s official trailer has amped up our excitement to new heights while taking us back to Vice City. This time, however, the reimagined Vice City is bigger and more colourful than ever before. The trailer also gave us our first glimpse at the two new protagonists – Lucia and who appears to be her boyfriend – at the helm. Other than a bustling metropolis to explore, the living world of Grand Theft Auto 6 also showcased diverse flora and fauna, deadly alligators, satirical beer brands and news channels, and of course, funny references to the folklore and prominent events of the modern-day world.

In the midst of it all, the GTA 6 trailer was also loaded with cool easter eggs that many of you might have missed. Since we are most likely to spend another decade exploring the realms of Leonida, Rockstar Games’ fictional take on Florida, it’s a good idea to unravel all of the easter eggs and their significance.

So, grab some popcorn and sit back as we break down the trailer and decode all of the GTA 6 easter eggs.

‘GTA 6’ trailer easter eggs: Everything you probably missed

1. Warden Stephen reminds us of Michael from the ‘GTA 5’ trailer

As the trailer begins with Lucia in prson, warden Stephen asks her “Do you know why you’re here?”, to which Lucia responds by saying “Bad luck I guess”.

This is a cheeky throwback to Michael’s first dialogue from the GTA 5 trailer that was first released 12 years ago. For the uninitiated, that trailer began with Michael saying “Why did I move here? I guess it was the weather…”

2. Lots of familiar vehicles from ‘GTA 5’ and ‘GTA Online’

Another cool GTA 6 easter egg we spotted in the trailer was the familiar vehicles we’ve previously seen in GTA 5 and the GTA Online DLCs.

Be it those classic muscle cars, the swanky sports cars modelled after the Porsche 911 cabriolet, Corvette Stingray and Lamborghini Aventador, or those helicopters and seaplanes dotting the skyline, the streets and skies of Vice City and the rest of Leonida County will be full of familiar vehicles to spot (and probably rob).

3. The iconic Cheetah sports car from Vice City is back

This one deserves a special mention.

If you have spent your childhood in the digital realms of GTA: Vice City, you must be familiar with the Grotti Cheetah, a fictional version of the iconic Ferrari Testarossa. Similar to several Miami-themed TV shows, GTA 6 shows us a reimagined Cheetah in white on the streets of Vice City.

4. Lots of car racing

The short trailer has confirmed the presence of underground street racing with cars, dirt bikes, pickup trucks, SUVs and ATVs. The racing action also seems to extend to the waters as depicted by two speedboats racing against the backdrop of the Vice City port.

5. Piswasser Beer is back

Another cool GTA 6 easter egg in the trailer is the return of the iconic Piswasser Beer, previously seen in other Grand Theft Auto games. We also spotted Patriot Beer as one of the new beer brands being highly advertised in shops and billboards throughout the trailer.

6. And so is Weazel News

Returning players from the GTA 4 and GTA 5 era will either be happy or annoyed to see Weazel News back in action in GTA 6’s Leonida County, reporting crucial events and covering cop chases.

7. Satirical references to TikTok/Instagram Reels

Since GTA 5’s release in 2013, social media users have accustomed themselves to short video platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels. So, it’s not really surprising to see a Grand Theft Auto game set in 2025 making satirical references to these platforms. It will be interesting to see future trailers reveal the quirky names Rockstar Games has in store for these apps/services. Remember LifeInvader from GTA 5, the satirical version of Facebook? Well, you can expect more of that in GTA 6.

8. References to the Florida Man meme

For a video game based in Florida, it was only natural to see Rockstar Games make references to the popular Florida man meme. The GTA 6 trailer gives us references to the ‘Leonida man’ on several occasions. For the uninitiated, the Florida man meme was first popularised in 2013 and referred to the prevalence of Florida locals performing irrational actions.

9. References to Miami’s real-life Joker

A prominent reference to the popular ‘Florida Joker’ is made in the GTA 6 trailer with a photograph of a suspect covered with face tattoos and harbouring purple hair.

The Florida Joker was a name that was assigned to 30-year-old Lawrence Patrick Sullivan in 2017 after his mug shot went viral on social media. Sullivan gained fame for his DC Comics’ Joker-inspired hairdo and makeup (including the scars on his cheeks) as well as his unusual behaviour during one of his trials.

10. Alligators and the Everglades

Alligators and swamps have made appearances in some of Rockstar’s previous titles like Mafia 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Now the Grand Theft Auto franchise is finally getting its dose of the deadly reptile. There couldn’t be a better game than GTA 6 to demonstrate this as the swampy regions of Florida’s Everglades are the most suitable ecosystem for alligators. Not to mention, the trailer also shows alligators invading swimming pools in mansions and getting rescued by the authorities – a regular occurrence in Florida.

11. Buildings have realistic interiors

The gaming community on Reddit and X are going gaga over the realistic interiors depicted in some of the apartment buildings in the GTA 6 trailer. Previously, developers used window posters to depict the interiors of buildings which looked quite unrealistic. It seems like GTA 6 will rely on a clever rendering technique to make these interiors appear more realistic and distinct.

12. A glimpse at Miami’s iconic nightlife

A game based in Miami has to feature lots of clubs to accurately depict its happening nightlife and the GTA 6 trailer gives us a sneak peek into two of them, complete with youngsters grooving to a DJ against the backdrop of some sick lighting.

13. Water bodies are finally transparent

In the early frames of the GTA 6 trailer, it seems like the developers of Grand Theft Auto have finally figured out a way to realistically depict water bodies in all their transparent and bluish glory. The water looks real and the waves seem to have more believable animations this time instead of the white mesh seen in GTA 5. It also looks like GTA 6 will take full advantage of the current generation PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming consoles’ rendering prowess.

14. Lastly, Leonida is massive

Our round-up of the GTA 6 easter eggs could not be complete without talking about the sheer scale of Leonida.

It’s truly a massive virtual playground waiting to be explored. The expanses of Vice City itself seem huge and dense, full of bustling city centres and busy roads. Although the Everglades are the only glimpse we get of the rural and countryside areas in the first trailer, there appears to be a lot more territory to explore in GTA 6.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Rockstar Games/ Edited by Augustman)