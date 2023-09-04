Gamers are going to have the best fall this year as the season is packed with a series of thrilling video game releases including Starfield and Mortal Kombat 1. However, for Potterheads, no video game announcement can beat this piece of news – a return to the enchanting world of Hogwarts with Hogwarts Legacy 2 is on the horizon.

Following the humongous success of Hogwarts Legacy, it seems like Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has set its sights on a sequel, leaving fans hopeful and speculating about its details. The whispers in the wizarding world suggest that the wheels are already in motion at Warner Bros. and soon, it’ll be time for fans to head back to the hallowed halls of Hogwarts.

Has ‘Hogwarts Legacy 2’ been confirmed?

Industry insider MyTimeToShineH shared the thrilling news on Twitter, confirming that development is officially underway for Hogwarts Legacy 2. “Sources confirmed that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is in the works,” the handle tweeted.

Sources confirmed that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is in the works pic.twitter.com/LQEKFmUpO9 — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) September 2, 2023

Understandably, the gaming community is buzzing with excitement, speculating about what the sequel will bring to the table.

What might the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ sequel entail?

While there is no official information about Hogwarts Legacy 2’s release date and plot as yet, it’s safe to assume that if players are to return for another round of schooling at Hogwarts, the game will need to introduce fresh activities and locales to maintain the immersion that defined the first instalment. Avalanche Software will likely need to conjure up something truly magical to enthral returning players.

Given the record-breaking success of the original game, a sequel seems like a logical next step. That said, Hogwarts Legacy enchanted Potterheads worldwide, selling a staggering 15 million copies and generating an insane USD 1 billion in revenue. Remarkably, within just the first two weeks of its February 2023 launch, the game had already sold 12 million copies.

About ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

Hogwarts Legacy graced store shelves in February 2023, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the fascinating world of Harry Potter as Hogwarts students. Set in the 1800s, a century prior to the events chronicled in J.K. Rowling’s beloved novels, Hogwarts Legacy is an expansive, open-world action RPG set in the wizarding universe. Players step into the shoes of a student holding the key to an ancient secret that threatens to unravel the very fabric of the wizarding world. In this adventure, players take control of their destiny and become the centre of their own wizarding tale. Your legacy is yours to craft in this captivating realm of magic.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Will there be a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy?

Yes, a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy is officially in development.

– When is Hogwarts Legacy 2 expected to be released?

The exact release date for Hogwarts Legacy 2 has not been confirmed yet, but fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Hogwarts Legacy Media)