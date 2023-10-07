The Assassin’s Creed series is a beloved gaming franchise that takes players on a historical adventure through time. Over the past 16 years, Ubisoft has transported gamers across 2,300 years of history over the course of 13 mainline games.

From ancient Egypt to Victorian London, this franchise has evolved from stealth-action to open-world RPGs, captivating players with its rich narratives and picturesque locales.

With the recent release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage earlier this week, now is the perfect time for fans to revisit this iconic series. While exploring the immersive action-adventure series in order of release might seem like the most obvious option, there’s another intriguing, arguably better path to take – playing them in chronological order based on the Assassin’s Creed timeline. Which brings us to…

All 13 ‘Assassin’s Creed’ games in chronological order

Playing the Assassin’s Creed games chronologically means exploring them through their historical timeline. This guide will help you explore each game and understand how it fits into the larger story, making it less of a playing guide and more of a fascinating journey through history.

1. ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ (431 B.C.–422 B.C.)

The adventure begins in ancient Greece with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Unlike other games in the series, this 2018 title delves into the backstory of the Assassin Order, the Templar Order and the enigmatic First Civilization.

You’ll play as Cassandra or Alexios, descendants of Sparta’s King Leonidas I, during the Peloponnesian War. You’ll also encounter iconic historical figures like Hippocrates, Socrates and Plato, and confront mythical creatures like the Sphinx and Medusa. Odyssey is set before the formation of the Assassins and Templars but introduces a key armour piece, the Spear of Leonidas (one of the 7 pieces of Eden in AC games).

Platforms where you can play the game: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

2. ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ (49 B.C.–44 B.C.)

In 2017, Assassin’s Creed Origins takes us to ancient Egypt during the reign of Ptolemy XIII and Cleopatra. This soft reboot of the franchise introduces RPG mechanics and follows Bayek and Aya’s quest for vengeance, leading them to uncover the proto-Templar organisation, the Order of the Ancients. They also lay the foundation for the Assassins, known as the Hidden Ones.

The modern story introduces Layla Hassan, who serves as the present-day protagonist for Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla.

Platforms where you can play the game: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

3. ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ (872–878)

Released in 2020, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ventures into Norse history and mythology. Explore England as Eivor and their clan, balancing the conflict between the Hidden Ones and the Order of the Ancients.

This massive game is easily the series’ longest game, the average time to complete its main story is a staggering 60 hours. Like Odyssey, Valhalla integrates its setting’s history with its mythology, introducing real-life characters — King Harald Fairhair, King Aelfred the Great, Rollo — and mythical figures such as Fenrir and Odin. Valhalla is a grand adventure that builds upon the legacy of the Assassins and Templars, and it concludes Layla Hassan’s modern-day arc.

Platforms where you can play the game: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

4. ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’

The next Assassin’s Creed game in chronological order is the latest and the 13th major instalment – Assassin’s Creed Mirage released this October. The game takes us to 9th-century Baghdad during the turmoil in Samarra.

Follow the story of 17-year-old Basim Ibn Ishaq as he transforms from a street thief into a full-fledged member of the Assassin Brotherhood. Unlike recent entries, Mirage returns to the series’ roots with a focus on linear storytelling and stealth gameplay. While it deviates from the present-day storyline, it promises an exciting journey through history.

Platforms where you can play the game: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Amazon Luna. It is also scheduled for release for iOS on iPhone 15 Pro models in early 2024.

5. ‘Assassin’s Creed’ (1191)

We’re now getting to the original Assassin’s Creed games which were all released in chronological order for the first few years.

Assassin’s Creed unfolds in the Holy Land during the Third Crusade, introducing us to the series’ inaugural hero, Altair Ibn’La-Ahad. This game laid the foundation for the franchise’s 15-year legacy, introducing pivotal gameplay elements such as climbing and stealthy assassinations. It also sowed the seeds for the intricate Assassin-Templar narrative that would captivate players throughout the series.

Key narrative concepts emerge, including the enigmatic Pieces of Eden and the Animus, a device that allows modern-day protagonists to relive their ancestors’ memories via DNA.

In the past, Altair embarks on a quest to eliminate nine Templars during the tumultuous Third Crusade. Simultaneously, in the present day, we meet Desmond Miles and the ongoing conflict between Assassins and Templars, which stretches into Assassin’s Creed III.

Platforms where you can play the game: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC

6. ‘Assassin’s Creed II’ (1476–1499)

The next installment in the chronological lineup is Assassin’s Creed II, transporting players from the Holy Land to the vibrant heart of Italy. This time, we follow the journey of the charismatic assassin, Ezio Auditore, as he unravels the secrets of his family’s legacy and adopts the Assassin creed.

Ezio’s quest for vengeance following the deaths of his father and brother leads him down a path of discovery. As he seeks retribution, he stumbles upon a vast conspiracy that entangles him in the ongoing struggle between the Assassins and Templars. Assassin’s Creed II whisks players across Italian cities, including Florence and the Vatican, where they encounter historical luminaries such as Leonardo Da Vinci, Niccolo Machiavelli, and Pope Alexander VI.

Set against a backdrop of stunning cities, this story remains a standout in the Assassin’s Creed series. In the present day, Desmond Miles begins his journey with the Assassins, setting the stage for a compelling narrative that spans centuries.

Platforms where you can play the game: PS4, Xbox One, Switch (The Ezio Collection); PS3, Xbox 360, PC

7. ‘Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood’ (1499 – 1507)

Continuing a few years later, we witness the evolution of a more grown-up and seasoned Ezio Auditore in Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, as he strives to expand the assassin brotherhood’s influence, now in the city of Rome.

This instalment serves as a direct extension of AC II in both its historical and modern-day narratives. The aftermath of AC II brings forth a new adversary for Ezio, prompting another journey of vengeance. Simultaneously, he endeavours to rejuvenate Rome’s weakened Assassins Guild and retrieve the elusive Apple of Eden.

In the present day, Desmond and the contemporary Assassins venture to Italy in pursuit of the same Apple of Eden, a Piece of Eden that may hold the key to averting the prophesied apocalypse.

Platforms where you can play the game: PS4, Xbox One, Switch (The Ezio Collection); PS3, Xbox 360, PC

8. ‘Assassin’s Creed: Revelations’ (1511–1512)

Concluding the epic Ezio trilogy is Assassin’s Creed: Revelations. At this juncture, Ezio contemplates retirement after his long and arduous career. However, one final adventure beckons as he embarks on a quest to unravel the origins of the Assassin Order, leading him back to Altair and Masyaf Castle.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Constantinople, this game marks the end of an era for Assassin’s Creed while bidding farewell to one of its most beloved protagonists in a meaningful manner.

Platforms where you can play the game: PS4, Xbox One, Switch (The Ezio Collection); PS3, Xbox 360, PC

9. ‘Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag’ (1715–1722)

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is most renowned for introducing the series’ exhilarating naval gameplay. Set two centuries after Ezio’s era and approximately four decades before Assassin’s Creed III, this adventure stars Edward Kenway, an 18th-century pirate and the grandfather of AC III’s Connor Kenway. The game features notorious real-life pirates of the era, including the infamous Blackbeard, Benjamin Hornigold and Mary Read.

Edward’s journey embroils him in the enduring Assassin-Templar conflict and leads him on a quest to uncover a concealed First Civilization site known as The Observatory.

In the modern-day storyline, an unnamed Abstergo employee is tasked with reliving Connor’s life to create a film, though Abstergo’s true motives remain shrouded in secrecy.

Platforms where you can play the game: PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360

10. ‘Assassin’s Creed Rogue’ (1752–1760)

In a manner reminiscent of Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed Rogue offers a similar nautical atmosphere, with Irish protagonist Shay Patrick Cormac taking on the role of a privateer. Naval combat makes a return, but the spotlight here is on Cormac’s transformation from a Templar to an Assassin hunter.

Initially released alongside Unity in 2014 as a last-generation title, Assassin’s Creed Rogue may not receive as much attention, but it remains a compelling entry in the series. Moreover, it significantly influences the narrative events in games like AC III and Unity.

Platforms where you can play the game: PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, PC, Stadia; Switch (The Rebel Collection)

11. ‘Assassin’s Creed III’ (1754–1783)

Our journey of Assassin’s Creed games in chronological order continues with AC’s Creed III, which kicks off with a 1754 sequence where you step into the shoes of Haytham Kenway. The story truly unfolds as you take on the role of Haytham’s son, Ratonhnhaké:ton, also known as Connor.

Set primarily during the American Revolution, Connor’s mission is to safeguard his tribe from the ravages of war and protect the First Civilization’s Grand Temple from the relentless Templars. AC III immerses players in history, featuring notable figures such as George Washington, Sam Adams, Charles Lee and Benjamin Franklin.

In the modern-day narrative, Desmond’s story reaches its climax as he, alongside other modern Assassins, converges on the Grand Temple, striving to avert the prophesied end of the world on December 21, 2012.

Platforms where you can play the game: Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, PC, Stadia

12. ‘Assassin’s Creed Unity’ (1789–1794)

Stepping into the tumultuous period of the French Revolution, Assassin’s Creed Unity unfolds in the heart of Paris. Although the game features scenes spanning from 1307 to the mid-1900s, it primarily focuses on the height of the French Revolution from 1789 to 1794. Players embody the French Assassin Arno Dorian, who becomes entangled in the Assassin-Templar conflict while pursuing yet another quest for vengeance.

Among the historical figures encountered are Napoléon Bonaparte, Marquis de Sade and King Louis XVI. Unity’s modern-day narrative, while less memorable, eschews gameplay in favour of cutscenes and has limited impact on the overarching storyline. Players take on the role of a gamer within Helix, Abstergo’s Animus-powered gaming software designed to propagate Templar propaganda and collect unwitting users’ DNA.

Platforms where you can play the game: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

13. ‘Assassin’s Creed Syndicate’ (1868)

Concluding our chronological journey is Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, the most modern entry in the series. Set in Victorian London, this rendition of the city bears a striking resemblance to how the city is today, with a notable absence of skyscrapers and electric lights.

Regrettably, Syndicate is often regarded as one of the more generic Assassin’s Creed games. Although dual protagonists, Jacob and Evie Frye, bring charm to the narrative, gameplay variety is somewhat lacking. Coupled with an overpopulated map cluttered with icons, exploring London can be less enjoyable.

Platforms where you can play the game: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, Amazon Luna

‘Assassin’s Creed’ games in order of release date

Let’s also take a look at all of the 13 Assassin’s Creed games in order of their release dates:

Assassin’s Creed (2007)

Assassin’s Creed II (2009)

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood (2010)

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations (2011)

Assassin’s Creed III (2012)

Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation (2012)

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (2013)

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry (2013)

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue (2014)

Assassin’s Creed: Unity (2014)

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate (2015)

Assassin’s Creed: Origins (2017)

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (2018)

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (2020)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (2023)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How many Assassin’s Creed games are there?

There are a total of 13 mainline Assassin’s Creed games as of now.

– Which was the first Assassin’s Creed game?

The first Assassin’s Creed game is simply titled Assassin’s Creed and was released in 2007.

– Which is the latest Assassin’s Creed game?

The latest Assassin’s Creed game is Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which was released in October (2023).

(Header and feature image courtesy: Ubisoft.com)