Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Klues: All The Solutions You Are Looking For

The Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Klues could be stumping you during your run through the single-player mode, but we’re here to help you solve them all – we have the solutions you seek.

Throughout Invasion mode, you’ll come across 12 Klues, cryptic words, phrases and lists of scrambled letters. Each Klue is a little task you need to complete to unlock the path ahead and some cool new gear. The gear you’ll unlock will include the likes of Koins, cosmetics, Konsumables and even new fatalities.

As Invasion mode has seasons that last six weeks – with new Realms and challenges to complete – expect these first lot of Klues to potentially disappear and change to a new lot in late October.

Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Klues: All solutions

Each MK1 Invasion Klue tasks you with performing a certain action during a fight. These tasks can be as simple as performing a particular fatality, or something more obscure like flipping your stance a certain number of times.

The trouble is, each Klue is just that – a clue. The game doesn’t tell you what to do.

Fortunately for you, we know what to do now in all 12 thanks to NXN Gaming’s helpful YouTube videos on each one.

Here is the full list of Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Klues and how to solve them:

ESDORYT TEH DWLOR | Finish the fight using Kameo Fighter Cyrax’s fatality (forward, back, forward, Kameo button – mid-range)

| Finish the fight using Kameo Fighter Cyrax’s fatality (forward, back, forward, Kameo button – mid-range) Toasty!!! | Finish the fight using Kameo Fighter Scorpion’s fatality (down, forward, down, Kameo button – mid-range)

| Finish the fight using Kameo Fighter Scorpion’s fatality (down, forward, down, Kameo button – mid-range) Flipping Out | Switch your stance 30 times during the fight

| Switch your stance 30 times during the fight Another Test Subject | Finish the fight with a Shang Tsung fatality (back, down, down, back kick – close range) (forward, down, back, back punch – mid-range)

| Finish the fight with a Shang Tsung fatality (back, down, down, back kick – close range) (forward, down, back, back punch – mid-range) QuackX10 | Duck ten times during the fight

| Duck ten times during the fight AMNISLTA4 | Use a Talisman Charge four times during the fight

| Use a Talisman Charge four times during the fight DEDAERHT | Finish the fight using an Ashrah fatality (down, forward, down, back punch – mid-range) (down, down, back, back kick – mid-range)

| Finish the fight using an Ashrah fatality (down, forward, down, back punch – mid-range) (down, down, back, back kick – mid-range) ERTECA AOSCH | Finish the fight with a Havik fatality (down, forward, down, back kick – close range) (forward, back, down, back punch – close range) – complete the story mode to unlock Havik

| Finish the fight with a Havik fatality (down, forward, down, back kick – close range) (forward, back, down, back punch – close range) – complete the story mode to unlock Havik KCIRT TAH | Finish the fight using Kameo Fighter Kung Lao fatality (forward, back, forward, Kameo button – mid-range)

| Finish the fight using Kameo Fighter Kung Lao fatality (forward, back, forward, Kameo button – mid-range) MONED RENNI | Finish the fight using Kameo Fighter Sareena fatality (back, down, back, Kameo button – mid-range)

| Finish the fight using Kameo Fighter Sareena fatality (back, down, back, Kameo button – mid-range) Use the element that brings life | Finish the fight using a Rain fatality (down, down, back, back kick – close range) (down, forward, back, front kick – mid-range)

| Finish the fight using a Rain fatality (down, down, back, back kick – close range) (down, forward, back, front kick – mid-range) Brutal Ways | Perform a brutality with any character or Kameo Fighter

That’s the whole lot of MK1 Invasion Klue solutions in season one. We’ll update this page if more Klues are added in the next season, which should be beginning around the end of October 2023.

(Hero and feature image credits:: Courtesy Instagram/Mortal Kombat)

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.