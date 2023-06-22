It’s shaping up to be a good year for gaming fans with all the exciting announcements made at the Nintendo Direct 2023 event. Held on 21 June, the showcase included exclusive trailer drops, sneak peeks into upcoming games, release dates and much more.

From new Super Mario games to Pikmin and Pokémon titles, the 40-minute-long event gave fans a peek into all the highly anticipated games coming to the Switch gaming console. While some video games are set to release soon, others will drop in 2024.

Here are some of the major Nintendo Direct 2023 highlights

Super Mario Bros. Wonder turns the plumber into an elephant

Drawing the loudest cheers, the preview of the upcoming Super Mario game highlighted its new power features, side-scrolling action and live elements. Marking the game’s return to the 2D world, it also introduces a booster option, which transforms Mario into an elephant.

The trailer takes the essence of the New Super Mario Bros series a notch higher with Wonder Flowers, living pipes and a larger band of enemies. Plus, the number of playable characters has also increased with Mario, Luigi, Toad, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, and Yoshi all up for adventures.

A maximum of three gamers can play together locally to unearth new events called Wonder Effects and tackle all obstacles. The game releases on 20 October 2023.

Super Mario RPG is getting a makeover

The second piece of exciting news from Nintendo Direct 2023 is yet again from the Super Mario universe. The Switch is gearing up for the reimagined version of its beloved 1996 RPG Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. Only this time, it drops the subtitle and simply goes by Super Mario RPG.

Official statement from the game maker reads, “Originally released on Super NES, Super Mario RPG has been overhauled with new graphics!” Filled with “twists, turns and treasure,” the statement further adds, “Mario must team up with his allies to face down a menacing force known as the Smithy Gang in order to recover seven stars and repair the Star Road.” It drops on 17 November 2023.

Besides these, an enhanced version of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, which was originally released on the Nintendo 3DS™ system, and a new game starring Princess Peach, are headed for a 2024 release.

Pikmin 4 is here with previous versions arriving in HD

For Pikmin fans, the wait for a new game is finally over. Pikmin 4 marks the first mainline release from the franchise since Pikmin 3, which was released in 2013.

The game carries several features from the previous versions and allows gamers to collect treasures and help men fix the Rescue Corp’s spaceship radar. Fans can now venture into unknown territories, and explore underground caves. In a new addition, Pikmin 4 also features Dandori Battles. The official statement reads, “Try to collect more objects than your opponent within the time limit to win and save the castaway.”

Additionally, the upcoming title has a glowing Pikmin, which lets gamers set out on night explorations, unlike the previous games, which forced them to return before sunset.

While a demo version will be made available on 28 June, the game arrives on 21 July 2023.

Apart from these, Nintendo Direct also announced the launch of HD versions of Pikmin 1 and 2.

Detective Pikachu is back in town

Our much-loved Pokémon sleuth is back in town. Detective Pikachu is getting a sequel titled Detective Pikachu Returns. Players can help the coffee-addict hat-loving Pikachu solve the many mysteries of Rhyme City, where Pokémons and humans happily co-exist.

Together with his partner Tim Goodman, this detective uses tough talks (voiced by Will Arnett) and the help of other Pokémons to solve the cases. The game releases on 6 October 2023.

New updates about Pokémon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet

In other Pokémon news, new updates have been released for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

According to the official statement, new Pokémon, trainers, places and stories await in this two-part DLC for each of the two games. “In this story, you’ll be leaving the Paldea region and delving even deeper into the world of the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games,” read the official statement.

Although no particular release date has been announced, Nintendo intends to roll out Part 1: The Teal Mask in the fall of 2023 and Part 2: The Indigo D’isk aims for a winter release.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy to release exclusively on Switch

Your chance to be Gotham City’s secret vigilante is finally here. Rocksteady’s Batman trilogy is coming to Switch titled Batman: Arkham Trilogy.

Immerse yourself in a whole new dark world as you face off against some of DC’s most notorious villains — The Joker, Scarecrow and Poison Ivy. Fight through the hit-and-run scenarios of Batman: Arkham Asylum to make your way through the conspiracy theories against the nemeses in Batman: Arkham City to reach a classic showdown in Batman: Arkham Knight. The trilogy hits the consoles in the Fall of 2023.

