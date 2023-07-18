A ‘One Punch Man: World’ Video Game Is In The Works

It seems like video games based on anime series and manga comics are clearly having a moment right now. While the likes of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail have already won fans around the world, the upcoming wave of planned titles looks even more impressive. After a confirmation of Shangri-La Frontier getting adapted into a video game, the next manga and anime series to get a similar adaptation is One Punch Man.

Called One Punch Man: World, the adaptation will put players in the shoes of the mighty powerful but equally lazy Saitama. For those who have read the manga series, the game will offer an exciting new way to experience this unique hero.

The One Punch Man: World game will be coming to Android and iOS platforms as well as Windows. This means easy access for players to what is essentially an interesting concept – a superhero game done in an anime style!

So, if you are a fan of the manga and excited about this video game adaptation, here is everything we know about the One Punch Man: World game.

The ‘One Punch Man: World’ game is based on a popular manga series

The One Punch Man manga and anime series revolves around the character of Saitama, a hero who has become immensely powerful after years of rigorous training. Saitama’s powers have grown to such an extent that a single punch marks the end of his opponents. This sounds like the perfect recipe for a superhero video game, doesn’t it?

Sadly, Saitama does the hero thing just for fun and when his enemies go down after a single punch, such overwhelming power becomes quite boring for him. This is where the upcoming game offers a twist – a new villain is in the picture and Saitama has to face him (as usual). Will this laidback hero be able to defeat his new opponent and save the world?

What can you expect from ‘One Punch Man: World’?

According to the revelations from the announcement trailer, One Punch Man: World is likely to bring an open-world environment where players get to explore the fictional Z City and interact with its citizens through various side activities and mini-games.

Besides exploration, there’s a lot of action to partake in. Players will also get to unlock and level up other characters from the manga including the likes of Genos, Speed-O-Sound Sonic, Mumen Rider, Lightning Max, Atomic Samurai, Golden Ball and Puri-Puri Prisoner. Every character also has their own special power-ups to fight opponents in different styles.

Additionally, the game will also let players step into the Hero Association hub to meet friends and take on new missions. Players can also team up for raids against enemies, with the trailer hinting at several moments lifted from the first season of One Punch Man.

Will it be free to play?

One Punch Man: World will be free to play whenever it is released this year. Developed by Perfect World and under the hands of publisher Crunchyroll Games, One Punch Man: World is likely to feature microtransactions to allow players to upgrade/customise their characters and progress through the game.

Will ‘One Punch Man: World’ be coming to Android?

One Punch Man: World will be coming to Android, iOS and Windows PC as a free-to-play title. The developers have confirmed that the game will also feature cross-platform play and progression. Pre-registration for the game is already open for interested players on all platforms.

