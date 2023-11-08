Back in September when Apple announced the iPhone 15 series, all eyes were mostly on the vanilla models for the substantial upgrades they made over the outgoing iPhone 14 series. However, a particular group of Apple fans as well as the gaming community were astounded when Apple flaunted the Pro model’s capability to run console versions of AAA game titles directly. One of those titles was the Resident Evil 4 remake and its developer has now confirmed the release date for iPhone 15 Pro and Apple’s ecosystem.

For those who know a thing or two about gaming, Resident Evil 4 2023 is essentially a remake of the 2005 blockbuster hit by the same name. In an era where most of the classic game titles are getting remastered versions, its developer, Capcom, decided to redo the graphics and update the physics to let fans of the franchise enjoy this classic hit once more. So now that this game is coming to the Apple iPhone 15 Pro, it serves as a perfect opportunity for Apple to flaunt the capabilities of its newest 3nm chip.

If you are interested in grabbing a copy of the Resident Evil 4 remake this winter for your brand new iPhone 15 Pro or any of your Apple Silicon-powered iPads, here is everything you need to know.

‘Resident Evil 4’ remake: What’s the game about?

With the Resident Evil 4 remake, Capcom essentially remastered the game and adapted it for modern-day consoles, PCs and smartphones. The plot stays the same as the 2005 original but the developer has revised the graphics, polished the storyline and made it look even better.

Like the original gameplay, Resident Evil 4 puts you in the shoes of Leon S. Kennedy, a survivor of the biological incident that happened six years ago in Raccoon City. The mercenary has been tasked to rescue the president’s kidnapped daughter, who is located in a secluded European village. As Leon, you have to fight hordes of zombies and battle horror in order to rescue the daughter and make it out of there alive.

‘Relive the nightmare that revolutionised survival horror,’ says Capcom in its official description.

Why the ‘Resident Evil 4’ remake on iPhone 15 Pro is a big deal

The Resident Evil 4 remake was originally released as a AAA title for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Sony PS4 and PS5 consoles. All the modern-day textures and special effects require a lot of computing power to run the game optimally and this is why you need a gaming PC or console with special graphical processing capabilities.

Porting popular PC and console titles to mobile platforms like Android and iOS is not a new concept. Games like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile and Wreckfest have been available on mobile platforms for years. However, developers have to often compensate for limited computing power on mobile devices with compromised graphics and gameplay quality. Sometimes, they also have to reimagine the game’s concept to better suit the cramped and limited realms of a smartphone.

This is why the arrival of the console-quality Resident Evil 4 remake on Apple’s ecosystem is a big deal, especially on the iPhone 15 Pro. Apple is using a new 3nm A17 Pro chipset that supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing and improved graphical processing. This is a huge leap for a mobile chipset in terms of raw performance. Additionally, with some clever optimisations, it can easily run console-quality games on the humble iPhone.

Capcom is the first of many developers to take advantage of this new chip by porting the Resident Evil 4 that’s available on your PS5 and Xbox. Hence, players won’t see any difference between the iOS and console versions, as far as the gameplay experience is concerned.

Other than the iPhone 15 Pro, Resident Evil 4 will also be released for all the iPads and Macs using Apple Silicon chips. Hence, if you have an iPad or a Mac with the M1 chip or newer, you should be able to play the game once it’s released.

Speaking of its release…

‘Resident Evil 4’ remake’s iPhone 15 Pro release date

In their official post on X, formerly Twitter, the official handle of the Resident Evil franchise has confirmed releasing the Resident Evil 4 remake for iPhones and iPads on 20 December 2023. The game is now available for pre-order on these devices.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Capcom)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When will the Resident Evil 4 remake released on iPhone 15 Pro?

The Resident Evil 4 remake will be released on the iPhone 15 Pro on 20 December 2023.

– What will be the price of the Resident Evil 4 remake on iPhone 15 Pro?

Capcom, the developer of the Resident Evil 4 remake, is yet to reveal the price of the game for the iPhone 15 Pro.