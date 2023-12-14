It seems that Sony’s Insomniac Games is willing to milk the Spider-Man title as much as it can in the wake of the colossal success of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. If the latest leaks are to be taken seriously, Sony might be preparing a video game that deals with the Spider-Verse in some way or the other. That’s not a surprise considering we just saw a game with two Spider-Men as the protagonists woven into a well-designed story mode. With this one though, Miles Morales’ Spider-Man could be taking centre stage.

The hints of a Spider-Verse video game come from the recent cyberattack on Insomniac Games that leaked some internal documents. Although the majority of the leaked documents had content related to the upcoming Wolverine video game, a Reddit user has dug deep and found references to a Spider-Verse game. Given that Insomniac Games hasn’t talked about anything that spells Spider-Verse in its future product roadmap, we may have stumbled upon a leak that has got our Spidey-sense tingling.

Spider-Man fans buckle up. It is time to dive into the world of Spidey-themed video games and find out everything we know about this Spider-Verse game that (sort of) leaked.

‘Spider-Verse’ game: Is Sony’s surprise ruined?

Before we head into the web of leaks and speculations, keep in mind that the Spider-Verse game exists only in fan-made speculations. Neither Sony nor Insomniac has announced anything yet.

A Reddit user, sut345, had posted an image that mentioned words like ‘Miles’, ‘RCE’ and ‘SM3’. Soon after this image was deleted from the website, another screenshot of the leaked document surfaced, mentioning ‘additional support for Spider-Verse’.

Although these references don’t tag along any concrete details about a future video game, rumours and speculations hint at a new Spider-Verse-themed instalment. Currently, these are possibilities that Insomniac Games could explore.

– Sony Pictures could commission Insomniac Games to work on a separate video game solely based on the Spider-Verse movies. The game could be set apart from the Spider-Man numbered titles and may even follow the anime art style that the movies celebrated.

– The second possibility hints at a sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, with Miles Morales in the lead. The original Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was released as a spin-off to the numbered series and we could be seeing a new sequel with Miles Morales at the helm. The developers could take inspiration from the Spider-Verse movies and introduce us to multiple Spider-Men that Miles Morales has to deal with.

– The third, and possibly the most insane possibility, revolves around the idea of a multiplayer DLC planned for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, something inspired by Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto Online. Players could create their own Spider-People and explore the digital version of New York, completing missions and quests with other Spider-People. The studio, in one of its recent announcements on social media, has hinted at several new updates planned in the future and this could be one of them.

Whichever direction Sony and Insomniac Games choose, fans of the Spider-Man franchise are in for a treat. This rumoured Spider-Verse game could very well be the last hurrah for the PS5 console before Sony releases its successor by 2028.

Till then, you can play with multiple Spider-Men

If you have a Sony PS5, you are in luck. Insomniac Games released Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 only a few months ago, offering the much-awaited opportunity to play with two Spider-Men as protagonists. The game brings back Miles Morales along with his electrical abilities and gadgets into the world of Peter Parker, who himself has to deal with the Symbiote suit. You get to fight Kraven The Hunter and Venom in a well-structured set of missions and quests.

Insomniac Games has revealed some details about the first major update to the game. The early 2024 update will incorporate some of the changes requested by players like the ability to replay missions, swap tendril colours, change the time of the day and much more.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Insomniac Games)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Sony developing a Spider-Verse game?

Based on the leaked documents obtained from the Insomniac Games data breach, there are rumours of a Spider-Verse video game coming in the future.