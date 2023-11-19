Starfield is one of the biggest video game releases of 2023. Establishing a new franchise that encourages exploration on a mega scale, Bethesda’s latest offering got off to a flying (pun not intended!) start and despite the mixed reviews, seems to be a step in the right direction. What’s even better is that the Microsoft-owned studio has kept Starfield open to the community of modders, thereby ensuring that third-party creators continue to keep the game fresh long after the development team wipes its hands off it, a feat already achieved by Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Given its popularity, you might be wondering about the future of Bethesda’s newest IP. After all, Starfield is, by the looks of it, here to stay. Unlike most development studios that focus on releasing successors to blockbuster titles within a span of a year or two, Bethesda takes its own sweet time to get everything right. Be it the gameplay or the storyline, Starfield’s creators took almost seven years to finish the first game. One can only imagine the scale of Starfield 2 and everything it might deliver, especially if it comes out on next-gen consoles.

Even though Bethesda has stayed mum on the matter, we have scoured the internet to find out everything we can about Starfield 2, the successor to 2023’s Starfield.

‘Starfield 2’: Is it happening?

Although Bethesda is still busy polishing Starfield and doesn’t have anything to say about its sequel, things are looking good for the next instalment.

While announcing the game earlier this year, Bethesda kept hinting that Starfield is its new IP, which indirectly means that players can expect to see many more entries in the series. However, Starfield 2 isn’t going to happen anytime soon, at least not within the next 10 years, considering the lineup of sequels planned for Bethesda’s other franchises.

With Starfield released, a majority of Bethesda’s development team will now move on to The Elder Scrolls VI, a game that was initially announced in 2018. Not to mention, you can never rule out a new Fallout game being greenlit. As such, Bethesda’s development team has its plate full, at least for the next couple of years. It is likely going to take another 10 years before the development team is ready to work on Starfield 2.

Then there’s Starfield itself which could delay any plans for Starfield 2.

Director Todd Howard and his team took seven years to finish the game, the results of which are seen in the immensely detailed world containing over 1000 planets to explore, infinite ways to build spaceships, new character stories to experience and more. Starfield is certainly one of the most ambitious games to have come out of the studio.

With the game being only a few months old, we are yet to see the best of Starfield, as is the case with most AAA video games these days. There will be several new content packs, DLCs and performance patches to download. Moreover, such an expansive in-game world gives creators the liberty to plan new gameplay modes in the future.

In essence, Bethesda has the potential to make Starfield into something bigger than what even Grand Theft Auto Online is today.

Will ‘Starfield 2’ come to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

Since Starfield’s lifespan is expected to last a decade, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S may not even be around by the time we see Starfield 2. With gameplay that could only be expected to be revolutionary, Starfield 2 could see a release date in the vicinity of the 2030s. That could possibly reserve Starfield 2 for the next generation consoles, which themselves are expected to break cover in 2028.

To give a more realistic timeline, you’ll likely be waiting till 2033 or even 2035 for Starfield 2.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Bethesda)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is Starfield 2 expected to be released?

Starfield 2 is expected to be released in the next 10 to 12 years, sometime in the 2030s. In the meantime, Bethesda is expected to give Starfield a long lifespan with DLC packs and updates.