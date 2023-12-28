A Guide To All The ‘Starfield’ Missions And Chapters

If your parents, significant other or boss are breathing down your neck about how you STILL haven’t completed Bethesda’s latest RPG epic, then you’ve come to the right place – as we have compiled all of the Starfield missions, including all key chapters needed to progress the main story, as well as a full list of faction and side quests.

If you’ve played it, you know all too well that Starfield is a LONG game. How long, precisely? Well, this mission list should help you get an idea of how much you’ll be playing whether you’re a completionist or not.

With so many missions, the Starfield voice cast is huge, too, with more spoken dialogue than any previous Bethesda game.

If you’re playing on the PC, then you may want to check out the Starfield minimum and recommended specs to see if your rig is up to snuff.

If your performance woes are more of a skill issue, though, then take a look at the following video for some Starfield tips and tricks to help get your best moon boot forward.

It goes without saying that there are spoilers ahead. That said, the mission names don’t allude too much to what’s going on – but if you want to go in with fresh eyes, then maybe read while squinting so that the spoilers don’t count.

How many main story missions are there in ‘Starfield’?

As far as we can make out, there are 19 main missions in Starfield. These can be completed in around 30-40 hours if you just want to blitz through the main campaign – but as we know, much of what makes Bethesda games great is what lies off the beaten track.

The main quest sees you coming into contact with an artefact on your first day on the job as a miner, and then making contact with Constellation and trying to figure out the mystery behind them.

We won’t spoil anything, but the quest ends with a very clever take on the new game mode that fits very well into the story.

Full list of main story missions in ‘Starfield’

Below are all the main story missions in Starfield to get through.

One Small Step The Old Neighbourhood The Empty Nest Back to Vectera Into the Unknown All That Money Can Buy Starborn Further into the Unknown Short Sighted No Sudden Moves High Price to Pay Unity In Their Footsteps Unearthed Final Glimpses Missed Beyond Measure Entangled Revelation One Giant Leap

This seemingly small list is quite deceptive, though, as many of these missions require you to fly to different planets and have many different objectives within them – nevertheless, it should give you a broad sense of where you are in the story.

Full list of faction missions in ‘Starfield’

Here are all the faction quests in Starfield that we know of so far. We’ve separated them into their respective factions, so you can see where you are with a quick glance.

The factions are the United Colonies Vanguard, the Crimson Fleet, the Freestar Rangers and Ryujin Industries.

This list may continue to expand if there are branching options for quests so be sure to check in for any updates.

United Colonies Vanguard

Supra Et Ultra

Grunt Work

Delivering Devils

Eyewitness

Friends Like These

The Devils You Know

War Relics

Hostile Intelligence

A Legacy Forged

Crimson Fleet

Deep Cover

Rook Meets King

Burden of Proof

Echoes of the Past

Breaking the Bank

The Best There Is

Absolute Power

Eye of the Storm

Legacy’s End

Freestar Rangers

Job Gone Wrong

Where Hope is Built

Shadows In Neon

Surgical Strike

On the Run

First to Fight, First to Die

The Hammer Falls

Ryujn Industries

Back to the Grind

One Step Ahead

A New Narrative

Access is Key

Sowing Discord

Accidents Happen

Maintaining the Edge

Top Secrets

Background Checks

Guilty Parties

The Key Ingredient

Sabotage

Executive Level

Full list of side missions in Starfield

Predictably, there are innumerable side quests, so this list isn’t complete quite yet as we are still unearthing the game’s many secrets and locales. Be sure to check back in with us to keep up to date with all things Starfield.

A Light in the Darkness

A Tree Grows in New Atlantis

All For One

Alternating Currents

Bare Metal

Beautiful Secrets

Blast Zone

Burden of Proof

Captain’s Bounty

Charity of the Wolf

Distilling Confidence

Echoes of the Past

Failure to Communicate

First Contact

Fishy Business

Friends Like These

Groundpounder

Late Bloomer

Loose Ends

Mantis

Media Sponge

Mob Mentality

Out on a Limb

Power From Beyond

Primary Sources

Red Tape Blues

Red Tape Runaround

Red Tape Reclamation

Run the Red Mile

Saburo’s Solution

Supply Line

Suspicious Activities

Tapping the Grid

Taste of Home

The Akila Run

The Audition

The Best There Is

The Great Laredo Caper

The Kindness of Strangers

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.