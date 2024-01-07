For lovers of video games, 2024 is shaping up to be a tremendous year. After witnessing the release of blockbuster titles like Starfield and Alan Wake 2 in 2023, it is only fair to expect a plethora of game launches this year that continue to drop jaws. Fortunately, our list of upcoming video games in 2024 confirms a busy schedule for game developers.

This year, we are going to witness the return of some of the most iconic franchises from the yesteryears alongside the release of feature-rich annual sequels and some tasteful remakes. Games like GTRevival and Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown are bringing back nostalgia-filled action to fans of the racing genre whereas classic hits like Tomb Raider and Mario Vs Donkey Kong are getting remastered releases.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft will be publishing the much-awaited Star Wars: Outlaws, which promises to offer the same experience as the Grand Theft Auto franchise, albeit in the Star Wars universe. And don’t forget the arrival of the remastered editions of Tomb Raider, bringing back our beloved Lara Croft.

Hence, even though the release of GTA 6 is over a year away, game developers have ensured that our thirst for video games in 2024 gets quenched with feisty releases across various genres on PS5, PC, Xbox and Switch. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of these much-awaited upcoming video games that will be released in 2024.

The 18 most anticipated video games of 2024